Netizens Question 'Climate Warrior' Leonardo DiCaprio For Evacuating From LA Wildfires In Private Jet With Model GF Victoria

Leonardo DiCaprio may have escaped the fatal wildfires in LA, but he had landed in a soup on social media. The Titanic actor reportedly made an escape from the wildfires with his rumoured girlfriend Victoria Ceretti in a private jet. While the move was made for survival, it has received criticism for hypocrisy on the actor's part, who claims to be a ‘climate warrior'.

As per a report in Tribune, following the massive wildfires in Los Angeles (LA), actor Leonardo DiCaprio along with model Vittoria Ceretti flew in a private jet away from danger. He allegedly landed safely in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, the move did not amuse social media users.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a self-proclaimed climate activist who has always advocated for sustainable and green living. He even donated $80 million in grants for climate change and ex-friendly initiatives. But, travelling in a private jet does not agree with that persona. Many pointed out that travelling in private jets leads to massive amounts of carbon emissions, which is not good for the environment. The actor and his partner were reportedly accompanied by his father George DiCaprio and step-mother Peggy Ann Farrar.



Taking snaps of the coming out of the jet, a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “the eco warrior shows his true colors! Never liked him. What a schmuck.” Another wrote, “Leonardo CLIMATE CHANGE DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti escape LA fires on private jet despite being 'climate warrior'.” A comment read, ""Climate Warrior" 😂😂😂 More like “Climate Hypocrite”

