Netizens Question 'Climate Warrior' Leonardo DiCaprio For Evacuating From LA Wildfires In Private Jet With Model GF Victoria
As per reports, Leonardo DiCaprio evacuated from the LA wildfires in a private jet which did not sit right with social media users who questioned his hypocrisy.
Leonardo DiCaprio may have escaped the fatal wildfires in LA, but he had landed in a soup on social media. The Titanic actor reportedly made an escape from the wildfires with his rumoured girlfriend Victoria Ceretti in a private jet. While the move was made for survival, it has received criticism for hypocrisy on the actor's part, who claims to be a ‘climate warrior'.
Leonardo DiCaprio faces heat from the internet for evacuating LA in a private jet
As per a report in Tribune, following the massive wildfires in Los Angeles (LA), actor Leonardo DiCaprio along with model Vittoria Ceretti flew in a private jet away from danger. He allegedly landed safely in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, the move did not amuse social media users.
Leonardo DiCaprio is a self-proclaimed climate activist who has always advocated for sustainable and green living. He even donated $80 million in grants for climate change and ex-friendly initiatives. But, travelling in a private jet does not agree with that persona. Many pointed out that travelling in private jets leads to massive amounts of carbon emissions, which is not good for the environment. The actor and his partner were reportedly accompanied by his father George DiCaprio and step-mother Peggy Ann Farrar.
Taking snaps of the coming out of the jet, a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “the eco warrior shows his true colors! Never liked him. What a schmuck.” Another wrote, “Leonardo CLIMATE CHANGE DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti escape LA fires on private jet despite being 'climate warrior'.” A comment read, ""Climate Warrior" 😂😂😂 More like “Climate Hypocrite”
Hollywood celebs extend financial aid for wildfire victims
As the wildfires intensify, several Hollywood celebrities have come forward to help the people in need. Singer Beyonce has come out to aid communities impacted by the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles. As per Variety, her foundation BeyGOOD has pledged to donate USD 2.5 million to help families rebuild after they've suffered losses. On Friday, the Walt Disney Company pledged USD 15 million to relief and rebuilding efforts for communities, while Paramount and Fox Corp. donated USD 1 million with contributions to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department. The wildfires have caused at least 16 fatalities so far, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, reported People.
