Liam Payne Death: 2 Arrested, Businessman And Singer's Friend Charged With Abandonment

Liam Payne's Death: the former One Direction member’s untimely demise at 31 on October 16, sent shockwaves across the world. The former One Direction member tragically fell from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Argentina. As the tragedy is under investigation, new revelations have been made with time. Earlier in the month, the autopsy report of the For You singer revealed that he had consumed intoxicating substances before his death. Following this, now Liam Payne’s friend, a hotel employee and an alleged drug dealer have been charged in connection.

Liam Payne’s friend faces abandonment charge in singer’s death case

After nearly a month of investigation, Liam Payne’s friend, a hotel employee, and an alleged drug dealer have been charged in connection with the former One Direction member’s death, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a press release on Wednesday. The friend, who remains unidentified but reportedly claimed to be Payne’s manager, faces charges of abandonment for allegedly failing to inform Payne’s family of his drug relapse, according to La Nación.

File photo of Liam Payne | Image: X

When Payne fell to his death on October 16, police reportedly attempted to reach the Argentine businessman via a contact number provided by hotel management, but he did not answer. Later, a lawyer from a prominent firm reportedly arrived to inquire about potential charges against the friend, prompting the businessman to testify as a witness.

Liam Payne’s friend to be jailed for 15 years for not taking care of him: Report

A judge has ruled that the friend allegedly neglected his duty of care towards Payne, and now faces a potential sentence of five to 15 years in prison for abandonment. Meanwhile, charges have been filed against a hotel employee and an alleged drug dealer for supplying narcotics to Payne. The identities of the two suspects remain undisclosed.

Fans tribute to Liam Payne | Image: X