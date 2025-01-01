Published 21:02 IST, January 1st 2025
Mufasa Box Office Collection: The Lion King Prequel Becomes Third Hollywood Release To Breach ₹100 Cr Mark In India In 2024
Mufasa Box Office Collection: The prequel to the Lion King movie released in India on December 20 and the film has registered growth at the ticketing counter.
Mufasa Box Office Collection: The Lion King prequel has maintained a steady pace at the box office in India. The film has become one of the few Hollywood releases to have made it big in the domestic market. The movie has become the third Hollywood release of the year to have grossed more than ₹100 crore at the Indian box office.
Mufasa: The Lion King roars at Indian box office
The latest release from Disney seems to have struck a chord with the Indian audience. The Hollywood film has breached the ₹100 crore mark in India, despite facing tough competition from domestic releases like Pushpa 2 and Baby John.
Mufasa opened to a decent ₹8.3 crore at the Indian box office. Owing to a positive word of mouth and the movie being dubbed in various languages, the live-action film registered massive growth in business. The movie has amassed a total of ₹112.45 crore in its 12-day theatrical run. Mufasa is the prequel to The Lion King. It's a tale of found family, betrayal and destiny, one that begins to explain the estrangement between brothers Scar and Mufasa that we all know will end in murder, how Mufasa ( Aaron Pierre ) ends up as king of the pride lands.
Mufasa joins the likes of Deadpool & Wolverine and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Before Mufasa: The Lion King, only two films Godzilla X Kong and Deadpool & Wolverine crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in India. The movie has amassed a total of ₹112.54 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is the second 2024 Hollywood release that made it to the club. The film minted ₹ 136.15 Cr in it's 11 week theatrical run.
