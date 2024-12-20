Republic Bharat’s Sangam: Anupam Kher, Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam Unfiltered Talk On Indian Culture

New Delhi: Republic Bharat’s much-anticipated cultural event, ‘Sangam-Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power)', a grand event that celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage, concluded on Friday, at Republic Media Network’s headquarters in Sector-158, Noida. The event, titled Sangam, brought together influential personalities from the fields of music, literature, culture, and politics.

The event, aimed at promoting India’s cultural legacy, was graced by prominent figures such as Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and renowned personalities including actors Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Raghubir Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Actor and MP Manoj Tiwari and Yami Gautam, as well as singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, and poet Surendra Sharma.

Republic Bharat Sangam: A Celebration of India’s Cultural Heritage

The event engaged in discussions and performances, highlighting the diverse aspects of Indian culture. From thought-provoking speeches to soothing performances, the ‘Sangam’ summit turned out to be a unique platform to explore the intersections of art, music, and power on one stage.

The Sangam summit was designed with the objective of promoting India’s cultural legacy through literature, music, and power. It aimed to remind people of the strength of India’s traditions, the role of literature in shaping society, and the power of art to influence the nation. Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp, marking the beginning of an enriching and vibrant cultural exchange.

Notable Personalities Grace the Event

The summit witnessed the presence of several high-profile personalities from various fields, including politicians, artists, actors, poets, and musicians. Some of the distinguished guests included Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, actress Yami Gautam, actor Anupam Kher, singer Swati Mishra, poet Surendra Sharma, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and renowned Kathak dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh, among many others.

They shared their thoughts on the evolving culture of India and the importance of preserving its rich heritage.

List of Personalities Attended ‘Sangam’:

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP MP

Smriti Irani, former Union Minister

Manoj Tiwari, Bhojpuri Actor and MP

Anupam Kher, Actor

Kartik Aaryan, Actor

Annu Kapoor, Actor

Raghubir Yadav, actor

Yami Gautam, Actress

Vikrant Messi, Actor

Akshara Singh, Bhojpuri Actress

Dr Sonal Mansingh, Kathak Dancer

Swati Mishra, Singer

Sachchidanand Joshi, Writer

Surendra Sharma, Poet

Anamika Ambar Jain, Poet

Dastango Himanshu Bajpai, Storyteller and Litterateur

Pragya Sharma, Dastangoi

Bosco Martis, Choreographer

Kanhaiya Mittal, Bhajan Singer

Sanjukta Parashar, IPS

Nasreen Shaikh, Captain of the Indian Women's Kho-Kho Team

Malini Awasthi, Folk Singer

Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist

Powerful Statements

Several eminent personalities made powerful statements at the Sangam summit reflecting on various aspects of Indian culture and societal responsibility.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and writer, stated the importance of collective responsibility in building a better society, particularly focusing on the well-being of children and senior citizens. He also cautioned against excessive consumption of content, comparing it to overeating and its negative impact on children’s minds.

Anupam Kher shared an emotional story about his late father, recalling a conversation they had shortly before his father passed away. He recounted how his father’s final words, “Live life,” had a profound impact on him, shaping his outlook on life. Kher also spoke about his roots in a Hindi medium school and how despite his fame, he remained humble.

Earlier, after inaugurating the event, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised India’s rich cultural history and spoke about the country’s resilience, which has withstood many challenges and invaders over the centuries. He said that the resurgence of India's glory and how its culture is reclaiming its rightful place on the world stage.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, while addressing the event, pointed out the significance of living in the present and the importance of focusing on one’s breath to attain mental clarity.

Mesmerising Performances At Event

Republic Bharat’s Sangam also featured a series of performances that celebrated the power of music and dance. Renowned classical dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh captivated the audience with her thoughts on the spiritual essence of Indian classical dance. She spoke about the unique connection between Indian classical art forms and nature, explaining how Indian dancers draw energy from the elements of nature.

Famous Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis also performed and taught the audience the hook steps of the hit songs ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, ‘Ghungharoo’, and ‘Tauba-Tauba’, bringing an energetic and fun-filled vibe to the event.

Singer Swati Mishra moved the audience with her soulful rendition of the devotional song ‘Ram Ayenge,’ adding to the spiritual and emotional atmosphere of the gathering.

Politics And Cinema

Throughout the event, many guests shared their views on the intersections of politics, music, cinema, and culture.

Bhojpuri Actor-Singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who has made a name in both the music industry and politics, spoke about the taunts musicians and artists often face when entering politics. He explained that some politicians fear the rising popularity of artists in the political space.

Actor Akshara Singh, known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry, talked about the challenges faced by women in the industry, including male dominance and objectification. However, she also stressed that talent is the key to success in any industry.

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared his journey from a family of doctors to the film industry, revealing how the film ‘Baazigar’ inspired him to pursue acting, despite family pressure to follow a medical career. He concluded his quick session by performing his hook steps from the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’.

Poetry, Humour, And Cultural Dialogues

'Sangam' also witnessed cultural performances and humourous dialogues. Surendra Sharma, a popular poet and humourist, entertained the audience with his witty remarks on family life, marriage, and the importance of humour in everyday life. In his style, Sharma made the audience laugh with jokes and insightful observations, shedding light on the cultural significance of laughter and comedy in Indian society.

Vision For India’s Future

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani praised Republic Media Network for its revolutionary approach to media and expressed her admiration for the channel’s dedication to promoting Indian values and culture. She lauded the platform for blending the peaceful essence of literature with the bold revolution sparked by Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s leadership.

Sangam: Glimpse Into India’s Rich Heritage

At the Republic Bharat ‘Sangam’ summit, literature, music, and power combined to create a vibrant celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage. The event saw a fusion of art, intellect, and emotion, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended. It reminded everyone of the importance of preserving and promoting India’s traditions while also embracing modern-day challenges and opportunities.