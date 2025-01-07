Did Ekta Accuse Ram Kapoor Of Spreading 'Skewed Stories' After Actor's Comment On Kissing Scene In Bade Acche Lagte Hain?

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to slam ‘unprofessional actors’ for giving false information in interviews about her shows. While the popular director did not take any names, social media users have reason to believe that she is talking about Ram Kapoor. Ekta's Instagram post came hours after the actor's interview in which he spoke about the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which was produced by her.

What did Ram Kapoor say about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain?

Ram Kapoor is most popularly known for his role in the serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in which he featured alongside Sakshi Tanwar. The actor shared that he was hesitant about one particular scene in the show wherein he had to kiss Sakshi. He believed it negatively impacted the show's viewership.

Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor played the lead role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain | Image: IMDb

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, “Ekta’s the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene… I told Ekta, ‘Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai, it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together… but Ekta was very confident ki wo karna hai…. I said, okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife… Fir maine Sakshi ko bola ki look, I will handle Ekta. If you have a problem, tell me.” After this interview made its way online, Ekta shared her post on Instagram.

Netizens believe Ekta Kapoor took a potshot at Ram Kapoor

A screengrab of Ekta Kapoor's post | Image: Instagram