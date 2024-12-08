Published 14:51 IST, December 8th 2024
Theatrical Releases This Week: Zero Se Restart, Kraven The Hunter, Soodhu Kavvum 2 And More Movies
From Vikrant Massey starrer Zero Se Restart and Soodhu Kavvum 2 to psychological horror drama Heretic, the list of movies will pique your interest.
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week. From Vikrant Massey starrer Zero Se Restart and Soodhu Kavvum 2 to psychological horror drama Heretic, the list of movies will pique your interest. Check out the complete list below:
Soodhu Kavvum 2: Naatum Naatu Makkalum
Helmed by SJ Arun, the movie stars Shiva, M.S. Bhaskar and Ramesh Thilak. It follows the story of a gang of kidnappers who find they have bitten off more than they can chew. What happens next is the movie all about. The movie will release on December 13.
Zero Se Restart
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial offers an unfiltered glimpse into a world never seen before. Zero Se Restart stands out as a groundbreaking tale of creative chaos. The trailer offers a glimpse into the intriguing “Kahani Ke Pehle Ki Story” narrative. Apart from Vikrant, the movie also stars also stars Medha Shankr in the lead role. It is slated to hit theatres on December 13.
Heretic
American psychological horror drama is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as two Mormon missionaries who attempt to convert a reclusive man (Hugh Grant) but realize he is more dangerous than he seems. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 13.
Kraven The Hunter
Directed by J. C. Chandor, the film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, alongside Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. Intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU), the film explores Kraven's complex relationship with his father and his path to becoming the greatest hunter. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 13.
The Lord Of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
It is an upcoming anime fantasy film directed by Kenji Kamiyama. The War of the Rohirrim is set 183 years before Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (2001–2003) and tells the story of Helm Hammerhand (Cox), a legendary king of Rohan, and his family as they defend their kingdom against an army of Dunlendings. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 13.
