What To Eat During Each Phase of Your Menstrual Cycle?

Let’s face it: we’re all learning more about our menstrual cycles than ever before. With tools like the Oura Ring and apps like Flo tracking our every move, many of us are tuning into the rhythms of our bodies in ways we never thought possible.

From the days of blissful freedom to the PMS-induced emotional rollercoaster, understanding how each phase of the menstrual cycle affects us physically and mentally is key. And when it comes to nutrition, making the right food choices at each phase can make all the difference.

So, how should you eat to support your body’s needs throughout your cycle? Let’s break it down, phase by phase.

Menstrual cycle has three different phases. Image credit: Pinterest

What is a normal menstrual cycle?

A "normal" menstrual cycle lasts anywhere between 23 to 35 days. Within this timeframe, there are three distinct phases: the follicular phase, ovulation, and luteal phase. Each phase comes with its own hormonal changes, energy fluctuations, and—yes—cravings. To harness the power of your cycle, it’s important to track your symptoms over the course of the month. This includes paying attention to how you feel, your energy levels, what foods you crave, and how your sleep patterns shift. Over time, this will help you work with your body, not against it, optimizing your health and well-being.

Follicular phase

The follicular phase kicks off on day one of your period and lasts about 14 days. During the early days, your reproductive hormones are relatively low, which is why you might feel calmer and more optimistic. As you move through this phase, levels of estrogen and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) start to rise, bringing along a surge in serotonin—the "feel-good" hormone. This often results in a happier, more positive mindset and a spike in libido.

What to eat during the follicular phase?

Focus on nutrient-dense foods that support hormone production. Lean proteins, whole grains, and fresh vegetables are your best friend here. Since your energy is generally higher during this phase, it’s a great time to fuel your body with clean, high-quality food. Think chicken, fish, quinoa, leafy greens, and berries—foods that support stable blood sugar levels and enhance the rise of your good hormones.

Ovulation phase

Ovulation occurs mid-cycle and typically lasts about 3–4 days. During this time, your body releases an egg, and estrogen peaks. This phase is often marked by an energy surge, clear skin, and an uptick in libido. You’ll likely feel your best physically, with more stamina, focus, and confidence.

What to eat during ovulation: Your body’s metabolic rate is higher than usual, so your nutrient needs are elevated. Incorporate plenty of protein and healthy fats into your meals to keep your energy levels steady. Consider fatty fish like salmon for omega-3s, along with avocados and nuts. A combination of fiber and healthy fats will keep you feeling full and energized. Also, don't forget foods rich in zinc, like pumpkin seeds and chickpeas, to support immune function during this time.

Luteal Phase – PMS and nutritional needs

The luteal phase begins around day 15 and continues until the start of your period. During this time, your body experiences higher hormonal activity, including a drop in estrogen and a rise in progesterone. This hormonal shift often leads to mood swings, irritability, and those infamous sugar cravings. Your basal metabolic rate (BMR) rises, meaning your body burns more calories. Consequently, your carbohydrate needs also go up, and blood sugar levels can fluctuate, leading to cravings.

What to eat during the luteal phase: This is the phase when your body requires more calories and carbs to fuel the heightened metabolism. Skip the sugary snacks, which can make PMS symptoms worse, and instead focus on complex carbs like sweet potatoes, brown rice, and buckwheat. These slow-burning carbs provide lasting energy without spiking your blood sugar.