India News | BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 11

Image: PTI/Representational
A bomb blast took place in Bihar's Sasaram late Saturday night. Injured people were referred to BHU hospital. Sasaram DM said that the matter is being investigated from all angles right now, however, the cause of the blast remains unknown. READ FULL STORY HERE
Mumbai Police on Saturday booked gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a death threat to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
Sanjay Raut threat case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi booked in Mumbai
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/t6xC9SgLPJ#SanjayRaut #LawrenceBishnoi #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/YSEXpU8uPx
A case has been registered against BJP suspended MLA T Raja Singh for his alleged hate speech during Ram Navami shobha yatra in Hyderabad. He was booked U/s 153-A, 506 IPC at Afzalgunj Police station, said M Ravindar Reddy, Inspector, Afzalgunj, reported ANI.
After spending nearly 10 months in Patiala's central jail for a road rage case dating back to 1988, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu walked out free of the prison on April 1. A massive gathering of his supporters outside the central jail was seen at the time of his release. According to sources, Sidhu has been prematurely released for his good conduct in the prison. READ THE FULL STORY.
Institutions are now slaves. I am not scared. I'm not afraid of death. What I'm doing is for coming generations in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from Patiala jail
Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/9Qkgw34W0J #NavjotSidhu #Sidhu #Punjab #Patiala… pic.twitter.com/cH9E7WacIM
The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have received intelligence that a suspicious boat was spotted near the Arabian Coast in Mumbai. The boat was seen approximately 44 nautical miles away from Mumbai and Palghar, per the report. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is making efforts to locate the vessel. READ FULL STORY HERE.
After flagging off the 11th Vande Bharat train from Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapti railway station to Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big charge against the lobby who are trying to internationalise India's internal matters. PM Modi said that attempts are being made to tarnish his image from inside and outside India. He said, "Efforts are made from inside and outside India to tarnish my image. There is a dedicated industry who are working for the same. The industry has also given a 'supari' to defame my image worldwide." READ THE FULL STORY.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train in Bhopal.
Glad to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express. Our endeavour is to transform the railways sector and provide greater comfort for the citizens.
The Delhi Police on Saturday concluded its investigation and filed an 800-page chargesheet against seven accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car in the early hours on January 1. READ FULL STORY HERE
Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM Modi's degree row, and said, "Yesterday, Gujarat HC gave a befitting reply to Kejriwal. They are wasting court time as the degree is already put on the website of the university. The language which Kejriwal is speaking is of very low level."
According to Delhi Airport officials, a full emergency has been declared at Delhi airport after Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffers a bird hit soon after take-off.
Chennai Fort railway station was defaced on Saturday as some miscreants blackened the name of the station written in Hindi. Notably, the Beach station railway police have filed a case under section 166 and immediately rectified the name board.
YSR Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila has spoken to Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, calling for a joint opposition march to the CM House with students over the TSPSC paper leak case. In a statement, the YSRTP stated that Bandi Sanjay extended support and assured her to meet very soon. The party further said that Revanth too felt the historic need for the Opposition parties to join hands. He also assured to discuss the matter internally and come up with a decision very soon, YSTRP said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Mizoram's Aizwal where he would inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 2,415 crores.
Speaking to reporters over violence during Ram Navami processions in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar said, "It's quite unfortunate, I have asked officials to take the information of those who were involved in these incidents and take appropriate action. It isn't 'natural', definitely, somebody might have done something 'unnatural' here and there."
Delhi police are to file a chargesheet against seven accused in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case. The police have invoked murder, destruction of evidence, conspiracy and other sections against the four accused namely Manoj, Mithun, Krishan and Amit. The other two accused Ashutosh and Ankush have been implicated under sections related to the destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and other offences.
According to sources, Union Home minister Amit Shah's programme to Bihar's Sasaram has been cancelled due to the imposition of section 144 post the communal tensions.
Vadodara police have formed an SIT headed by DCP Crime to probe the incident of stone pelting that was reported in Gujarat's Vadodara on a Shobha Yatra which was being carried out on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30. Notably, 23 people have been arrested in this case.
Bihar police on Saturday stated that the situations in Biharsharif of Nalanda and Sasaram of Rohtas post clashes are completely normal and under control. "Two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested respectively identifying anti-social elements," Bihar police tweeted on Saturday.
"Ram Navami processions have been completed in Biharsharif and Sasaram. An adequate number of force and magistrate's deputation is going on at both places. Senior officials are camping at the spot. Social media is being monitored," the police added.
नालंदा के बिहारशरीफ एवं रोहतास के सासाराम में स्थिति पूर्णतः सामान्य एवं नियंत्रण में है।— Bihar Police (@bihar_police) April 1, 2023
नालंदा एवं रोहतास में दो-दो प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर असामाजिक तत्वों को चिन्हित करते हुए क्रमशः 27 एवं 18 लोगों की गिरफ़्तारी की गयी है।#BiharPolice
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India's defence exports reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023. The country's defence exports in 2021-22 were Rs 12,814 crore, according to official data.
"India's defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in FY 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country. Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, our defence exports will continue to grow exponentially," Singh said on Twitter.
India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15, 920 crore in FY 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 1, 2023
Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, our defence exports will continue to grow exponentially. pic.twitter.com/rav4En4lAH
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the trade between India and Malaysia can now be settled in Indian Rupee (INR) in addition to the current modes of settlement in other currencies.
According to Border Security Force (BSF), a drone returned to Pakistan after BSF troops fired towards a blinking light that was observed at around 12.15 am on the International border in Ramgarh, Samba District. The area is being searched thoroughly.
Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut has allegedly received a death threat message from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to Mumbai police, Raut has filed a written complaint in this regard and an investigation into the matter is underway.
"Sanjay Raut received death threats stating that he will meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fate. He got the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message said that if you met in Delhi, will kill you with AK 47. He wrote a letter to the police complaining about the matter," the police said.
West Bengal BJP Lok Sabha MP Jagannath Sarkar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah requesting "the intervention of Central forces to prevent the spread of repression in Howrah, demands NIA investigate the root cause of riots."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state government has hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Govt employees, pensioners and All India Service officers by 4% to 42% with effect from January 1.
Ours is a government that cares for its employees— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2023
I am happy to announce
an Additional 4% Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/ pensioners and All India Service officers wef 1st January, 23. New DA rate stands at 42% now. @JPNadda @blsanthosh
According to Union Health Ministry, a total of 2,994 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, making the tally of active cases stand at 16,354.
Priyank Kanoongo, chairman of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday arrived in West Bengal's Malda to probe into the incident of alleged gang rape with a Class 6 student by outsiders during school hours in a government school. He alleged that he was not allowed to meet the family of the victim.
#BREAKING | NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo reaches West Bengal's Malda to investigate alleged rape of minor student. #NCPCR #PriyankKanoongo #Malda #WestBengal— Republic (@republic) April 1, 2023
Tune in here - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/Qt4oGepcX6
According to SHO Charminar, a clash occurred between two groups in the Charminar area of Telangana's Hyderabad. "A few people from the Muslim community attacked a few people from the Hindu community after the latter came on a bike & did sloganeer on Ram Navami day during Ramadan evening prayers," the SHO said.
"Police didn’t receive any complaint, however, a case has been filed by taking suo-moto cognisance. The accused are yet to be identified. Further probe is on," the official added.
Hyderabad, Telangana | A clash occurred between two groups in Charminar area. A few people from Muslim community attacked a few people from Hindu community after latter came on a bike & did sloganeering on Ram Navami day during Ramadan evening prayers: SHO Charminar pic.twitter.com/ya8lD6uVHl— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Madhya Pradesh where he is scheduled to attend Combine Commanders' Conference as well as to flag off the Vande Bharat train in Bhopal. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the Prime Minister.
A team of Prayagraj police will question mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed who is lodged in an Ahmedabad jail while his brother Ashraf Ahmed will be questioned once he is sent on remand.