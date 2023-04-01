India News | BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 11

Bihar police on Saturday stated that the situations in Biharsharif of Nalanda and Sasaram of Rohtas post clashes are completely normal and under control. "Two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested respectively identifying anti-social elements," Bihar police tweeted on Saturday.

"Ram Navami processions have been completed in Biharsharif and Sasaram. An adequate number of force and magistrate's deputation is going on at both places. Senior officials are camping at the spot. Social media is being monitored," the police added.