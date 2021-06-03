Republic Top 10 Headlines: COVAXIN's Clinical Trials On Kids; Choksi Denied Bail And More

COVAXIN's Phase-2 Clinical Trials On Children Aged 2-18 Yrs Begin At Patna's AIIMS

As India's vaccination drive picks up pace, Bharat Biotech (BBL) on Wednesday started its phase-2 trials of COVAXIN at Patna's AIIMS hospital in Bihar. The trial will take place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days.

Mehul Choksi Denied Bail By Dominica Court Over 'illegal Entry'; Case Adjourned To June 14

In a big setback for fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, a Magistrate court in Dominica on Wednesday rejected his bail application and adjourned the matter to June 14. While his lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped, beaten and unwillingly brought to Dominica, he has been charged with illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. During the hearing at the Roseau Magistrate court, State Attorney Sherma Dalrymple argued against granting him bail citing that he is a "flight risk".

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu On The Way Out As 8 Parties Reach Deal To Form New Government

In a huge development on Wednesday, 8 political parties in Israel reached an agreement to form a unity government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as the PM. They include Yesh Atid (17 seats), Kahol Lavan (8 seats), Israel Beiteinu (7 seats), Labor (7 seats), Yamina (7 seats), New Hope (6 seats), Meretz (6 seats) and Raam (4 seats).

Centre Places Order For 30 Crore Doses Of Biological E's COVID-19 Vaccine Amid 2nd Wave

In a key development on Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that it had placed orders to procure 30 crore doses of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine. Founded in 1953, the Hyderabad-based company develops, manufactures and supplies vaccines and therapeutics.

Virat Kohli's Leaked Audio Saying ‘Lala Siraj Sabko Start Se Hi Laga Denge’ Goes Viral

Team India has departed for UK where they will be playing six Test matches. While the press conference was still in progress, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri supposedly failed to realise that they were live as they proceeded to discuss their strategy against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the WTC final. Virat Kohli is heard saying 'Hum inko round the wicket dalwayenge, Left-handers hai inpe, Lala Siraj sabko start se hi laga denge."

Rajasthan Lockdown Relaxed As Govt Issues Guidelines; Read What's Allowed & What's Closed

As COVID-19 cases have declined in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to ease the ongoing restrictions in places where positivity rate is low. The new guidelines were executed from June 2 (Wednesday) under which certain commercial activities have been allowed to function.

Haryana: Farmers Threaten To Gherao Police Stations In Fatehabad; Seek JJP MLA's Apology

In a shocking incident, BJP-JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli was attacked by few protestors on Tuesday in Haryana's Fatehabad. On contrary, the demonstrators have demanded an apology from the MLA and threatened to gherao every police station of the district on June 7 if an apology is not received from him till June 6.

Karnataka Doctors' Body Seeks State Legal Cell To Fight Cases Against Assault On Doctors

With cases of assault on doctors by patients' kin on the rise, Karnataka Association Of Resident Doctors (KARD) on Thursday, wrote to CM BS Yediyurappa seeking a 'state-level legal cell' fight the legal issues in such matters. Citing that 12 cases of assault against doctors in the past 8-10 months, KARD sought the govt to set up a legal cell to follow through with FIRs filed against the attackers.

IMA President Demands 'protective Zones' In Hospitals After Assam Doctor Assault Incident

Dr JA Jayalal, the President of the Indian Medical Association expressed his anguish over the latest incident in Assam' Hojai District. Dr Jayalal demanded the declaration of a 'protective zone' within the hospital to safeguard healthcare workers. He stated to ensure the security of the doctors, hospitals are needed to be announced as protective zones, and stringent action against such incidents should be implemented.

J&K's Door-to-door COVID Vaccination Drive Reaches 124-year-old Rehtee Begum In Baramulla

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with its door-to-door vaccination drive is reaching a maximum number of elderly and vulnerable people every day. Health officials decided to conduct the vaccination drive across the remote areas as there is no internet connectivity available for online registration.

