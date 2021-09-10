Republic Top 10 Headlines: Afghan Nationals Protest Against Taliban; UP Polls & More

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination For Bhabanipur Bypolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed her nominations for Bhabanipur by-elections that are scheduled to take place on September 30. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was seen accompanied by other TMC leaders to file her nominations. Meanwhile, earlier today, state opposition Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) fielded advocate Priyanka Tibrewal to take on the Chief Minister in the upcoming by-elections.

Read more here

BJP Plans To Vaccinate Highest Number Of People On PM Modi's Birthday: J P Nadda

As a part of India's largest vaccination drive, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking forward to vaccinate the highest number of people in a single day on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. This will be initiated under the Central Government's 'National Health Volunteers Campaign' launched in the month of July.

Read more here

Arvind Kejriwal Signals Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Pujan, Invites People To Join Live Telecast

After banning Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public places at the National Capital of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced holding the 'Ganesh Pujan' programme at 7 pm today. In the press conference addressed by the Chief Minister, he cited the Government order of not allowing Pandal constructions due to COVID-19 and added that this event will be telecasted on all TV channels. Requesting citizens to join the 'grand programme,' CM Kejriwal additionally urged citizens to include their children.

Read more here

Afghan Nationals Protest Against Taliban, ISI Outside Pakistan High Commission In Delhi

Afghanistan nationals in India carried out a demonstration against the Taliban and Pakistan outside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi's Delhi's Chanakyapuri on Friday. Afghan men, women and children were seen standing in support of the Ahmad Massoud-led Resistance Force and protesting against Pakistan's military offensive in the country.

Read more here

Haryana: Mobile Internet Services Restored In Karnal; Farmers Continue To Protest

Mobile internet services have been resumed in the district of Karnal in Haryana, where farmers are staging a demonstration demanding action against officials behind the lathi-charge last month. Assistant District PRO Raghubir Singh said, "As of now, there is no plan to suspend the services again.” The Haryana Government extended the ban on the internet network services on Tuesday as the farmers gathered in big numbers around the mini secretariat. The mobile internet and SMS service in Karnal district were restricted to prevent any disturbance to the peace and public order.

Read more here

Pashupati Paras Gets An Invite For Ram Vilas Paswan's Barkhi; 'family Equation Different'

As a year passes since the death of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan has arranged a 'Barkhi' event and has been inviting the who's who of the political world for it. Despite the tussle for the LJP leadership with Chirag, his uncle Pashupati Paras has also got an invitation, which the latter has accepted pointing out that 'the family environment is different from the political environment'.

Read more here

Rahul Gandhi Chants Jai Mata Di, Says 'Whenever I Visit J&K, I Feel Like I Have Come Home'

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed party functionaries in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday where he highlighted his family's old association with the region. Hitting out at the BJP, the Wayanad MP alleged that the saffron party was attempting to tarnish the culture of Kashmir and had left the UT in a 'weakened' state after stripping away its statehood.

Read more here

UP Polls: Congress To Embark On 12,000 Km-long Yatra; Priyanka Gandhi Conducts Review Meet

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress party has decided to embark on a 12,000 km-long yatra 'Hum Vachan Nibhayenge Pratigya' (we will fulfill our promises) Yatra across the state. During a meeting of the Congress state unit's Advisory and Strategy Committee chaired by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, the detailed programme for this mass outreach initiative was chalked out. As per sources, this Yatra will cover major villages and towns as a part of its route. Sources also indicated that the Sonia Gandhi-led party will start a zone-wise election campaign.

Read more here

'Shocked and outraged' Top UN Official Reacts To Afghan Women Being Assaulted, Says Taliban Should Respect Rights

After a Taliban spokesperson justified the terror group's ultra austere restrictions on women and asserted that it wasn't necessary for women to be a part of the cabinet as "they should give birth", a top United Nations official expressed shock and outrage and asked the Taliban to respect women.

Read more here

United Nations Envoy Calls For Modus Vivendi To Fuel Cash Flow In Afghanistan

UN Envoy for Afghanistan, on Thursday, 9 September 2021, called for a modus vivendi for money to flow in the Taliban controlled state and tackle the dire humanitarian crisis that has ensued. Addressing a virtual UN Security Council meeting, Deborah Lyons said that while frozen funds and assets were necessary to deprive the Taliban of resources, it could trigger an economic slowdown and throw millions of Afghans in poverty and hunger while setting the country back for generations. Notably, international organisations and western powers including the US have frozen billions of funds including donor aids.

Read more here