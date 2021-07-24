Republic Top 10 Headlines: Amit Shah In Shillong; ICSE Board Results 2021; Olympics Update

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Opens Up On Winning Silver, Says 'tried Hard To Win Gold'

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu earned India its first Olympics medal at the Tokyo Olympics, on Saturday. After bagging a silver in the Women's 49kg category, Mirabai Chanu opened up on her win and how she had been determined to give her best.

ICSE Board Results 2021 Live Updates: CISCE Declares ICSE 10th, 12th Results, 99.98% Pass

CISCE will declare the ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th results 2021 shortly. The results will be released at 3 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at cisce.org. Full details.

Amit Shah In Shillong: HM To Inaugurate Key Projects, Meet CMs Of Northeastern States

With an aim to bring a solution to the border issues and other crucial discussions related to the North-Eastern states, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Shillong. The Home Minister is on his two-day visit where he is scheduled to participate in several programs. Importantly, HM Shah will hold a meeting with all the Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim today (Saturday, 24th July) to bring an end to the ongoing issues.

Pakistan Army, ISI Aiding Taliban To Sustain War In Afghanistan, Says Amrullah Saleh

As the Taliban continues its military offensive across Afghanistan, the insurgent group has captured swathes across the country. Amid the fight between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Taliban, the country's leadership is also engaged in a war of words with its neighbour, Pakistan. Afghanistan's Vice-president Amrullah Saleh has repeatedly hit out at Pakistan as ties between the two countries remain severed.

Joe Biden Authorizes Emergency Funds Of $100 Million For Afghan Refugees

US President Joe Biden has authorized approximately $100 million for Emergency Funds to meet the requirements of the Afghan refugees rooting from the socio-political turmoil in Afghanistan. According to the White House, the money is sourced from the Migration Assistance Fund to meet the "unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs, victims of conflict, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan." The funds will also be viable to support those applying to the Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).

US 'undeterred' By China's New Sanctions: Joe Biden's White House

The US, on June 23, asserted that it was “undeterred” by Chinese sanctions, as Beijing slapped fresh sanctions on American officials. It all started when Washington penalized several Hong Kong officials over their crackdown of pro-democracy protesters in the Chinese-controlled semi-autonomous region. In a retaliatory measure, Beijing slapped hard-hitting sanctions on at least seven American individuals and entities on Friday.

Patanjali's Coronil Gets Govt Certification As Supporting Measure Against COVID-19

Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday had said that the Coronil tablet can be used as a supporting measure in the management of COVID-19. The State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand has now granted the licence for the Coronil tablet to be used as an 'immunity booster' without claiming to cure COVID. The decision was taken based on the advice given earlier by a review committee set up by the AYUSH ministry.

Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw Receive Test Call Up; To Join Virat Kohli's Team In England

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has received his maiden Test call-up following an outstanding performance in limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Suryakumar, along with opener Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Jayant Yadav, have been selected as replacements in the Indian Test squad following the untimely ouster of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan due to injuries. Suryakumar, Prithvi, and Jayant will join the Virat Kohli-led side in England for a five-match Test series, starting August 4.

Maha: Death Toll In Rain-related Incidents In Flood-hit Raigad Reaches 47

The fatality count in rain-related incidents in the Raigad district of Maharashtra reached 47 on Saturday, including 37 in the landslide at Taliye village, the state disaster management department said.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Paddlers Manika Batra & Sutirtha Mukherjee Cruise To Second Round

Ace Indian table tennis player, Manika Batra cruised to an assured and confident victory in her first-round match against Great Britain's Tin-Tin Ho to qualify for the second round, also World No. 98 Sutirtha Mukherjee, in her debut Olympic, displayed an impressive performance to knock out Sweden's higher-ranked Linda Bergstrom in the women's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

