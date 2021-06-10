Republic Top 10 Headlines: Arab-India Energy Forum; Punjab Political Crisis; COVID & More

Bihar: Centre Collects Samples From Ganga To Study Contamination Due To Dumping Of Bodies

After dead bodies were found floating in the Ganga amid COVID-19 case rise, the Centre's team has collected samples from various Ganga river banks in Bihar to ascertain river contamination. Bihar Pollution board o Wednesday, stated that the Centre's team had collected samples on June 1 in Buxar & on June 5 in Patna, Bhojpur & Saran. With the samples being sent to Lucknow, the report is awaited.

Read full story

Delta Variant May Infect Those Who Received Covishield Or Covaxin Doses: AIIMS Study

As India's COVID-19 cases recede, two separate studies by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in collaboration with the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have shown that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is infecting people who have received one or two jabs of either Covishield or Covaxin.

Read full story

Delhi Govt To Emulate BMC's Successful Response Against COVID-19; 'Mumbai Model' Explained

Endorsing BMC's fight against COVID-19, the Delhi government announced that it will implement the 'Mumbai model' of curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the civic body stated that a team comprising Dr. Sanjay Agarwal and Dr. Dharmendra Kumar of the AAP government's Health department visited Mumbai recently.

Read full story

Arab-India Energy Forum: Dialogue On Intra-regional Power Trading & Transition Takes Place

With an aim to enhance two-way energy cooperation and intra-regional power trading, the first edition of two Arab-India Energy Forum (AIEF) held virtually and concluded on Wednesday. Under the co-chairship of India and the Kingdom of Morocco, the event was witnessed in the implementation of the Executive Programme of the Arab-India Cooperation Forum (AICF).

Read full story

Jaishankar Expresses Gratitude To Qatar For 'support In India's Fight Against COVID-19'

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on June 9 met Qatari National Security Advisor (NSA) Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for middle east support and solidarity in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Kuwait to further cement bilateral ties and thank the two countries for supporting India during the raging second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Read full story

Mehul Choksi Declared 'prohibited Immigrant' By Dominica On May 25; Order Accessed

In yet another setback to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the Dominican government has declared him as a 'prohibited immigrant'. The Dominican National Security and Home Affairs ministry has ordered its police to take necessary action to remove Choksi from Dominica as per the procedure. The order issued by the Dominica govt on May 25 has been accessed by Republic TV on Thursday.

Read full story

Covaxin Phase 3 Trial Data In July; 100% Effective Against Hospitalisations; Phase 4 Next

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech, which is carrying out its phase 3 trial, will publish the data in July, and following that the company will be applying for the full licensure for Covaxin. Speaking about Covaxin's efficacy, Bharat Biotech said that the efficacy data of the vaccine have been reported at overall efficacy of 78 percent and efficacy against hospitalizations at 100 percent.

Read full story

Mumbai: 11 Killed As Residential Structures Collapse In Malad; Rescue Ops Underway

Residential structures collapsed in Mumbai's Malad suburb on Wednesday. According to reports, the buildings were not in a good shape thereby leading to the collapse. In addition, 11 people were reported dead as per the update on Thursday morning. However, the search and rescue operations are still underway. The incident occurred around 10.15 pm at the New Collector Compound in Malad.

Read full story

Dom Bess's Old Post Mocking India's National Anthem & MS Dhoni Surfaces Amid Larger Row

Following the suspension of Ollie Robinson from International cricket over his old racist and sexist Tweets, the English cricketers have come under the scanner of social media. Now, England's off-spinner Dom Bess's Instagram posts allegedly mocking India's National Anthem and MS Dhoni have gone viral. After Ollie Robinson's suspension many English cricketers including Eoin Morgan, James Anderson, and Jos Buttler mocking Indians also went viral.

Read full story

Punjab Political Crisis: Poster War Ensues Between CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu

A political crisis continues to brew in Punjab within the Congress party unit in the state. In the latest development pertaining to the crisis, a poster war has now emerged in the state. Posters of incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh have emerged in parts of Amritsar East constituency which is Navjot Singh Sidhu's constituency. On the other hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu's poster emerged in Captain Amarinder Singh's home turf Patiala.

Read full story