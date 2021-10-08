Republic Top 10 Headlines: Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected; Lakhimpur Violence And More

Tata Sons Subsidiary Talace To Buy Air India With Winning Bid Of Rs 18,000 Crore

In a significant development a long time in coming, Tata Sons, via a wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd, has won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India, the Aviation Ministry & DIPAM Secretary announced on Friday at a cabinet briefing.

Read more here

Lakhimpur: Prashant Kishor Doubts Cong Revival; Points Out 'structural Weakness Of GOP'

Poll-strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday took a subtle dig at the Indian National Congress and expressed doubts over its revival. Taking to Twitter, Kishor spoke about the party's structural weakness and remarked that people who are expecting a 'quick, spontaneous revival' of the grand old party-led opposition based on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are in for a 'big disappoinment'. Kishor's reaction comes months after there were reports that he might join the Congress party.

Read more here

Aryan Khan, Others' Bail Plea Rejected As 'non-maintainable'; To Move Sessions Court

In the latest development in the Mumbai cruise drug must probe, the Killa Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha as the plea was 'not maintainable'. Citing the bail applications of the eight accused as 'not maintainable', the court directed all the accused to move sessions court for regular bail.

Read more here

UP Law Minister Assures 'strictest Punishment' For The Accused In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Law Brajesh Pathak on Friday made it clear that individuals involved in Lakhimpur Kheri violence will be punished. Pathak, censuring the act, said that the matter is under judicial consideration and called on opposition parties to not politicize the matter.

Read more here

'Modi Can Shut Down PCB The Day He Wants': Pakistan Cricket Chief Ramiz Raja Confesses

In another bizarre statement days after his ECB gaffe, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja claimed that India was running PCB and could shut it down any day that it wants. Addressing a brief, Ramiz Raja claimed that 50% of PCB was running on the funding of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which in turn, was largely functioning on the funds of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read more here

Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh & 5 Others Convicted For Murdering Disciple In 2002

In a major development, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and five others have been held guilty by a Panchkula CBI court for the murder of Ranjit Singh, who was killed in 2002. Singh who was a Dera Sacha Sauda follower was shot dead by four persons on July 10, 2002, in Kurukshetra after he rebelled against the Dera chief. the quantum of Ram Rahim's sentence will be pronounced on 12 October.

Read more here

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 4%, Avers Indian Economy Gaining Traction In Recovery

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday informed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent. The repo rates remained unchanged as to maintain an accommodative stance on part of the central bank. The RBI governor also informed that the Indian economy’s recovery is gaining traction and is in better shape than last MPC meeting. He added that the inflation trajectory was favourable than anticipated.

Read more here

Mumbai Airport Sees Massive Chaos, Passengers Miss Flights Owing To Large Crowds

Chaos broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday morning after endless queues were witnessed at the security check-in, causing several passengers to miss their flights. The incident occurred at Terminal 2 of the CSMT airport, which saw unprecedented weekend crowds, presumably owing to the festival season. The queues began from outside the airport, all the way into the security check. According to passengers, it took them nearly half an hour to enter the airport and another one hour for security. Several passengers on social media shared videos and visuals of the horrid scenes. The images showed large crowds gathered in close proximity amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and miles-long queues crawling slowly at the security check-in.

Read more here

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Awarded To Maria Ressa & Dmitry Muratov For 'safeguarding Freedom'

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 has been awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” announced the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, 8 October. In a statement, the academy noted Ressa and Muratov’s “courageous fight for freedom of expression” in the Philippines and Russia. Notably, at the same time, both laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize are the representatives of all journalists who “stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.”

Read more here

Ex-US President Trump Intends To Assert Executive Privilege In January 6 House Probe

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 7 October, indicated that he will try to assert executive privilege to prevent a House committee investigating January 6 insurrection from getting information from certain witnesses. According to CNN, in a letter, Trump has directed a group of his former aides to ignore a subpoena from the House committee and informed them of his plan to defend executive privilege. The former US President sent the letter to his former adviser Dan Scavino, his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former adviser Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to then-Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.

Read more here