Republic Top 10 Headlines: BJP Readies For 2022 Polls; PM Modi To Join G7 Summit & More

'No Change In UP Leadership, Yogi Adityanath BJP's for 2022 Polls': Top Sources

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which apparently led to far-fetched speculations of a possible change in BJP leadership in the state ahead of the assembly elections due next year. However, Republic sources tracking the meeting have revealed that there will be no change in the UP Government or in the structure of BJP leadership in the state. Sources have further revealed that a coordination committee will be formed in the state which will include senior leaders from the Centre as well as the state.

Jitin Prasada Questions 'directionless' Congress' Wavering Ideology, Pacts With Sena, Left | Exclusive

A day after jumping ship from the Congress, BJP leader Jitin Prasada on Thursday stated that his decision to quit the grand-old party was well-thought- and not one that was taken in the spur of a moment. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor - Politics Aishwarya Kapoor, the former 'third-generation Congress leader termed his decision to join the BJP as an important one and categorically stated that his ideology was 'for the Nation.'

Priyanka Vadra Summons Navjot Sidhu For Crisis Talks As Congress Backs Captain Amarinder

In yet another crucial development in the ongoing Punjab Congress saga, as the three-member panel submitted its report on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has dialled Navjot Singh Sidhu promising him that the former minister's concerns will be addressed, sources said. Maintaining that the seniority of CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who spearheaded Congress to victory in the 2017 Punjab elections, has to be respected, Priyanka Vadra has reportedly summoned Sidhu to Delhi and assured him that his growing popularity will be rewarded.

Rakesh Tikait To 'strengthen Opposition' Post Meet With Mamata; Will Go To Other CMs

A day after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said he discussed the weakness of the present Opposition in the country which has compelled the protesting farmers to hit the streets and stage protests.

"We (farmers) are sitting on streets, had the Opposition been strong we need not have done that. The Opposition should be strong," the BKU leader told Mamata Banerjee, as reported by ANI adding that Tikait will meet the Chief Ministers of other states as well to bolster his agitation against the farm laws.

Mehul Choksi Declared 'prohibited Immigrant' By Dominica On May 25; Order Accessed

In yet another setback to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the Dominican government has declared him as a 'prohibited immigrant'. The Dominican National Security and Home Affairs ministry has ordered its police to take necessary action to remove Choksi from Dominica as per the procedure. The order issued by the Dominica govt on May 25 has been accessed by Republic TV on Thursday.

Baba Ramdev Now Announces He'll Take COVID Vaccine Soon, Amid row With Allopathy

Weeks after his remarks against allopathy & modern medicine, yoga guru Baba Ramdev announced that he would get himself vaccinated soon and hailed PM Modi's decision to centralise the vaccination drive. Baba Ramdev's announcement is in complete contrast with the Yoga guru's previously expressed views on COVID vaccines, even questioning their efficacy. Lauding PM Modi's historic decision, Baba Ramdev urged everyone to get vaccinated while advocating the practice of Ayurveda and Yoga, citing that it acted as a protective shield against COVID and prevent casualties.

BJP Readying For 2022 Polls: Nadda Meets PM Modi; Yogi Meets Shah; Anupriya Patel Present

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching early next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has been holding marathon meetings in the national capital. BJP national president JP Nadda arrived at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening for a meeting likely on the 2022 assembly polls. Nadda arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg around 5 pm to meet PM, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. CM Yogi is also accompanied by Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel at Shah’s residence. The UP CM is likely to call on PM Modi on Friday.

PM Modi To Join G7 Summit In UK Virtually On June 12 & 13, After UK PM's Special Invite

Accepting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's invite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the outreach sessions of the G7 meet on June 12 and June 13, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed. PM Modi was originally scheduled to visit the UK PM in-person after PM Johnson extended the 'special invite'. However, in view of the COVID-19 situation in India, PM Modi had decided against it.

Myanmar: Anti-Corruption Body Charges Aung Suu Kyi & 3 Others Of Multiple Corruption Cases

Cracking down on ex-State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Myanmar junta govt's Anti-Corruption Commission has accused of illegally accepting $600,000 and seven visses of gold from former Yangon Chief Minister, according to The Global New Light of Myanmar. Apart from this case, the anti-corruption body has also accused Suu Kyi of misusing her authority and renting out a govt building to a foundation she headed, paid lower land leases for establishing her foundation's Horticulture vocational school to name a few.

Lights Out In Pakistan: Power Crisis Worsens As Citizens Suffer Hours Of Load-shedding

Pakistan's power crisis worsened on Thursday, with load-shedding extending up to several hours at a stretch in different cities. As per the latest figures provided by the power division, the country is facing an electricity shortfall of at least 8,000 megawatts. Power generation was stopped in Pakistan due to a mudslide at the Tarbela Dam, which has also caused damage to the machinery. As per reports it will take several hours for power generation to be up and running again at the Tarbela Dam.

