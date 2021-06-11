Republic Top 10 Headlines: EAM Meets Kuwait FM; COVID-19 Vaccine Update And More

COVID-19 Origin: US & UK Back 'timely & Transparent' Next Phase Of WHO Study In China

In a big development on Thursday, the US and the UK extended support for the next phase of the WHO-convened global study in China to trace the COVID-19 origin. This was a part of the joint statement issued on the visit of US President Joe Biden to the UK. Amid growing calls to further investigate the origin of the novel coronavirus, the nations stressed that the process should be "timely, transparent and evidence-based".

Karnataka Lockdown Extended Until June 21; Curbs Eased In 20 Districts Including Bengaluru

On Thursday, the Karnataka government extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown till June 21 while easing some restrictions in all but 11 districts of the state. Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi, and Kodagu will remain under complete lockdown as they have a case positivity rate of 15%.

No Need To Vaccinate People Who Had Documented COVID-19 Infection: Health Experts

Some public health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and members from the national task force on COVID-19, have recommended that there is no need to vaccinate people who had documented COVID-19 infection. In addition, they also stated that mutant strains may emerge in case of mass, indiscriminate, and incomplete vaccination.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Meets HM Amit Shah; Three Capitals, Polavaram Project Discussed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the idea of three capitals in the state, the Polavaram project, and the COVID situation. In August, last year, the State Government had promulgated the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All-Region Act, 2020' in order to have three capitals.

India Seeks 'two-way' Travel With China; MEA Raises Concern Over Denial Of Visas, Students

India has raised the issue and has expressed hope regarding visas for Indian nationals to travel to China. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that Chinese nationals have been able to travel to India despite the suspension of flights but Indian nationals have not been able to do so as their visas have been suspended by Beijing.

India Files Affidavit Proving Mehul Choksi's Citizenship In Dominica HC; Fugitive Panics

In more trouble for Mehul Choksi, the government of India on Thursday filed an affidavit proving the fugitive businessman’s Indian citizenship in the Dominica High Court. CBI officer Sharda Raut who is leading the legal fight to drag Choksi back to India signed the affidavit ahead of his bail plea hearing on Friday.

COVID-19: Government Releases Tips For Managing Children's Anxiety Amid Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government June 10 released tips for parents to manage anxiety among their children. With families facing major changes in their day-to-day life due to COVID-19, it is quite normal to feel anxious. This stress does not just affect the adults, but it even affects kids. Therefore, to help them cope with the feeling of anxiousness, the government released tips that may help decrease the levels of anxiety.

COVID-19: UK To Donate 100 Million Surplus Vaccine Jabs To The World By 2022

Amid the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday the United Kingdom will donate 100 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world within 2022. This came right before the G7 summit which will take place in Cornwall. In an official announcement, Johnson's office said, "As a result of the success of the UK's vaccine program we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them."

France: Man Who Slapped President Emmanuel Macron Jailed For Four Months

A French court sentenced the 28-year-old man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron to 18 months in jail, 14 of which were suspended, BFM TV reported. Damien Tarel, who is a medieval martial arts enthusiast, had earlier acknowledged striking Macron during the President’s visit to the southeastern French region of Drome. However, he later told investigators it was not premeditated.

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Kuwait FM; Holds 'productive Discussions' On Range Of Issues

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on June 10 met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and had “productive discussions” on a range of issues including health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation. While taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that the discussions with the Kuwaiti foreign minister were aimed at taking forward the “traditional friendship”.

