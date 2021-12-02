Republic Top 10 Headlines: India Reports 2 Omicron Cases; Param Bir Suspended & More

Param Bir Singh Suspended By Maharashtra Govt, Official Orders Awaited

In a massive development, Param Bir Singh on Thursday was suspended, sources said. Singh is said to be suspended under Article 311 of the Constitution. This article deals with the dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Centre or a state government.

'Two Cases Of Omicron Variant Reported In India, Both From Karnataka': Health Ministry

Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, on Thursday said that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India, Both the cases have been found in Karnataka. The new COVID-19 variant which was first detected in South Africa was recently declared 'Variant of Concern' by World Health Organisation (WHO).

ICMR Chief Calls For Awareness, Asks People Not To Panic As India Reports 2 Omicron Cases

Amid the mounting concerns over Omicron, India has reported two cases of the new COVID variant. The Health Ministry on Thursday, December 2, confirmed that two people from Karnataka have tested positive for the new Coronavirus variant. However, the DG of ICMR noted that the country need not panic with this development as the situation can be tackled if COVID appropriate behaviour is followed.

TMC Seconds Chief Mamata Banerjee, Opines 'factually Correct To Say UPA Is Over'

Backing its supremo Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday stated that it was 'factually correct' to say that 'UPA was over'. Derek O'Brien while speaking to the media, cited the Lok Sabha elections of 2004, and then 2019, in which the Congress party had come out victorious and formed the government under then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Coming to 2014, TMC national spokesperson highlighted how BJP under PM Modi took over power.

PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting On Cyclone-related Situation As States Brace For Cyclone Jawad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss the cyclone-related situation in the country. The meeting was held amid the alert raised due to the formation of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. The Cyclone Jawad is being forecasted to arrive on Odisha's coast on December 4.

Omicron Scare: Karnataka Govt Sets Up 6 Genome Sequencing Labs To Detect New COVID Variant

The Karnataka government has taken the initiative of setting up six genome sequencing labs across the state to detect the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that has posed a major threat to the country's fight against the pandemic. The new 'Variant of Concern', first detected in South Africa has been reported in more than 23 countries so far.

IPL 2022: Sangakkara Says Retention Of RR Player Was 'no Brainer'; 'Long-term Leader Of This Unit'

Swashbuckling keeper-batter Sanju Samson is Rajasthan Royals' "long-term leader", the IPL franchise's director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, said on Thursday while terming his retention a "no-brainer". Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the franchise retained two Indians and one overseas player in the form of their influential skipper Samson, uncapped young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and star Englishman Jos Buttler.

Omicron Scare: In Mumbai, 4 From South Africa Test COVID Positive; Maha Govt Revises SOPs

Amid the scare of the spread of the heavily mutated COVID variant 'Omicron', four passengers arriving from South Africa, the epicentre of the newly detected variant, have tested positive in Mumbai on Thursday, December 2. As per the latest reports, their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and the primary and secondary contacts of these passengers are being tracked by the officials.

REPUBLIC EXCLUSIVE NIA Investigation Reveals Money Minted From Narcotics Used For Terror Revival In J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the recent narco-terror cases has revealed that narcotics being pushed into Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab is part of Pakistan’s conspiracy to revive and fund terrorism in the UT. The findings come after the NIA probe into a case pertaining to the recovery of drugs from the Kashmir border. According to the report, a total of 650 kg Heroine, worth more than 1500 crores, have been recovered in 2021 in J&K and Punjab. The Director-General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh has confirmed the use of funds raised from narcotics sales for terror revival in the region.

