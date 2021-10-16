Republic Top 10 Headlines: LeT Commander Killed In J&K; Dravid To Coach Team India & More

J&K: 2 Terrorists Including LeT Commander Umar Mustaq Khandey Killed In Pampore Encounter

Two terrorists including top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mustaq Khandey have been neutralised by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Awantipora sector. On Saturday morning, an encounter broke out in the Drangbal area of Pampore, Awantipora after security forces launched counter operations to nab terrorists holed up inside a three-storeyed concrete building. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had informed that Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the top LeT commanders, had been trapped during the encounter.

Rahul Dravid Likely To Be Appointed As India's Coach, Will Replace Ravi Shastri: Report

It has been learned that Rahul Dravid will be appointed as Head coach of the Indian cricket team after the end of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Ravi Shastri would be stepping down from the position after the conclusion of the showpiece event.

Congress Delays Party Chief Elections Yet Again; Polls In September 2022: Sources

Shifting the goalpost yet again, the Congress party will hold elections for its party president in September 2022, report sources on Saturday. A schedule of the organisational polls has already been drawn up and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal is briefing other members. Previously, Congress had set a deadline till June 2021 to elect a full-time chief, but delayed it citing COVID-19. Sonia Gandhi has already asserted that she is a 'full-time, hands-on Congress President', refuting the G-23's allegations.

Sasikala Pays Tribute To Jayalalithaa At Amma Memorial; Gets Grand Welcome By Supporters

In a significant move pertaining to Tamil Nadu politics, Former General Secretary of the AIADMK, VK Sasikala arrived at the memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. Sasikala's visit comes ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations on account of the 50th founding day of the AIADMK. After arriving at the memorial, Sasikala paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa. Sasikala's move assumes significance as she tries to reclaim her position in the AIADMK which had ousted her from the party.

Two ICMR Scientists Part Of WHO's New 26-member Team To Probe COVID Origins In China

In a major recognition for India, ex-ICMR director Dr R Gangakhedkar and ICMR National Chair Dr CG Pandit have been included in the 26-member Scientific Advisory Group for the Origin of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) to investigate the origins of SARS CoV2 virus. Highlighting that this nomination exemplifies ICMR's commitment towards future pandemic preparedness, ICMR congratulated the duo on their selection. The new 26-member team will probe the origins of the COVID-19 virus after the World Health Organisation's (WHO) initial probe was inconclusive.

Sabarimala Temple Reopens Today At 5 Pm; Authorities Issue SOPs For Devotees

According to the announcement made by the Travancore Devaswom Board on Thursday, October 14, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to open from Saturday, October 16 at 5:00 PM. It will be reopened for the 'Thula Masam poojas' which fall in the Malayalam month of Thulam. After reopening, devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from Sunday morning.

Dr. Manmohan Singh Diagnosed With Dengue, Says AIIMS Official; Ex-PM's Condition Improving

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS following complaints of fever and weakness has been diagnosed with dengue, hospital officials informed on Saturday, adding that his condition is now improving. The 89-year-old Congress leader was down with a fever on Monday, October 11 and recovered from it, but his health remained weak and was given fluids.

Sonia Gandhi Counters G-23 At CWC Meet; Says 'I Am Full-time, Hands-on Congress President'

At the outset of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, asserted that she is a 'full-time, hands-on Congress President', refuting the G-23's allegations. Calling for unity among party ranks, Gandhi warned members to not talk to her via the media and communicate within party office walls. This is the first physical meeting of the CWC since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IAF Chief Visits Forward Areas At LAC, Interacts With Troops Amid Standoff With China

As India and China reached a new stalemate after the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks, sources informed that Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has arrived in Ladakh to visit forward areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to news agency ANI, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari arrived at the Leh airbase on Saturday. He is expected to interact with Indian Air Force personnel and Special Forces deployed in the forward areas of LAC.

Congress Announces Plans For 'organisational Elections', Passes 3 Resolutions At CWC Meet

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that three resolutions - on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress and diabolical attack on India's farmers, were passed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday. He also informed that CWC approved the schedule of organisational elections.

