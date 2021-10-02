Republic Top 10 Headlines: NCB Busts Drug Party On Mumbai-Goa Cruise, Capt Slams Congress

IN PICS: PM Modi unveiling Mahatma Gandhi statues & busts worldwide over the years

Here are pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling statues and busts of Mahatma Gandhi across different destinations over the years since 2014.

Watch: 150 Indian Army troops carry world's largest Khadi Tricolour to Leh hilltop

Displaying the strength and courage of the Indian Army, 150 troops of 57 Engineer regiment carried the world's largest Indian flag made of Khadi, to a hilltop more than 2,000 feet above the ground level in Leh, Ladakh. The Indian Bravehearts took two hours to reach the top.

NCB busts major drug party aboard Mumbai-Goa cruise ship; seizes cocaine, hashish & more

In a major crackdown against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs.

As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party. They started their raid after the party allegedly began, as the ship reached mid-sea. Further, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours. The accused revellers will be brought to Mumbai on Sunday, sources added.

Captain Amarinder exposes Congress' lies to cover up Punjab crisis; 'Comedy of errors'

In a scathing attack at the Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused party leaders of spreading preposterous lies to cover up the mishandling of the political crisis in Punjab. Highlighting the contradicting numbers shared by Harish Rawat and Randeep Singh Surjewala on the purported letter received by the party’s central leadership expressing lack of confidence against him, the former Punjab Chief Minister termed it as a 'comedy of errors'.

Navjot Sidhu vows to stand by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra amid Punjab Congress infighting

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday, October 2, said that he will uphold the principles of freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The cricketer-turned-politician said that he is going to stand by the Congress high command- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'post or not post'. Barely two months after taking over the presidentship of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, he submitted his resignation from the post recently. The Congress party has, however, not accepted his resignation and is presently trying its best to convince him.

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel thanks Cong high command for AICC observer role; 'no change in CM'

On being named the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Uttar Pradesh polls, Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asserted that it was a 'big responsibility', and thanked party interim president Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister has been entrusted with the role of the AICC observer amid reports of being replaced by TS Deo as the CM, following the 2.5 years agreement that the Congress party allegedly framed after the 2018 assembly elections.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi for crisis support; surveys flood-affected areas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of the state. In a report by ANI, CM Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Modi-led government for its inactions during times of crisis that the state of Bengal had witnessed in recent times.

AICC summons Mukul Sangma to Delhi as crisis grows in Meghalaya Congress

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma has been summoned to the national capital, New Delhi, on Sunday by the Congress High Command. It is not yet clear who he will be meeting, but Sangma had earlier stated that he wants to meet the party's top leadership, hinting at the Gandhis.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha cleans Dal lake, launches 15-day cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti

In a bid to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday was seen indulging in cleaning the Dal Lake.

As Pakistan PM negotiates with banned TTP, defence experts warn Islamabad to be cautious

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has informed that his government is having a dialogue with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), showing his willingness to 'forgive' the terrorist outfit which killed hundreds of Pakistanis in terror attacks. In an interview with TRT World News, Khan said that his administration may pardon TTP if an agreement could be reached. However, experts have warned Islamabad to remain cautious especially amid the recent unfolding of events in Afghanistan.

