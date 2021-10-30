Republic Top 10 Headlines: NCSC Deems Wankhede's Certificates' Original; PM At G20 & More

NCSC Deems Sameer Wankhede's Caste Certificates Original; Onus Now On Nawab Malik

In a blow to Nawab Malik's claims, after looking into the documents submitted by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has found that his caste certificates are original. This comes after Vice-Chairman of the NCSC Arun Haldar in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Saturday warned of action against Nawab Malik if his allegations against Sameer Wankhede are proved wrong.

Read more here

PM Narendra Modi & Other G20 Leaders Gather For 'family Photo' In Rome

The leaders of the world's economic bulls gathered on Saturday, October 30, for the first time in-person for G20 Summit since the COVID pandemic broke out. Held at Roma convention center in Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders assembled for 'family photo'. Later, front line workers also joined the photo.

Read more here

Param Bir Singh Case: Now, A Second non-bailable Warrant Against Mumbai's Ex-CP

In a major development, a Mumbai sessions court on Saturday has issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, three days after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had filed an application at the court seeking the same. Param Bir Singh has reportedly fled the country, or is at the very least, absconding.

Read more here

Aryan Khan Walks Out Of Arthur Road Jail After 28 Days; Whisked Away To Mannat Immediately

Twenty-eight days after being jailed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walked out of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Saturday. On leaving jail, Aryan Khan was immediately whisked away in a black-coloured car - presumably to his home 'Mannat'. As per sources, his father Shah Rukh Khan had left 'Mannat' at 8:20 AM and camped at Four Seasons Hotel with his legal team. Aryan, along with Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday after being were arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Read more here

Ramdas Athawale Slams JNU Webinar; Says Centre Won't Tolerate Anti-India Stand

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, slammed the questionable online event organised by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The online event was named in an anti-national tone by using the term 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'. According to JNU’s website, Ather Zia, an assistant professor and a political anthropologist had organised the webinar on J&K. Athawale commented on the issue and said, “Using terms like these are not suitable and acceptable. The entirety of Kashmir belongs to us just like the entirety of Jammu.”

Read more here

Virat Kohli Gives Befitting Reply To Boult After He Says He Will Emulate Afridi Vs India

Team India will take on New Zealand in a crucial match of the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup on October 31. Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan. Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday addressed the media in a pre-match press conference and answered a series of questions ahead of their match against the 'Black Caps'. Among the many questions, Virat Kohli reacted to Trent Boult's threat that he will emulate Shaheen Afridi's spell against Team India on October 31. Trent Boult, during a press conference had stated that will try to replicate Shaheen Afridi's spell and try to do exactly what the Pakistan pacer did against India.

Read more here

PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India; Holds Hour-long Talk With Pontiff At Vatican City

In a significant move, PM Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to India on Saturday, during his hour-long meeting with him at the Vatican City. Sharing photos of the meeting where PM Modi and the Pope are seen hugging and smiling, sharing a warm camaraderie, PM Modi stated that he talked on a wide range of issues with the pontiff. PM Modi is on a two-day trip to Italy to attend the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31.

Read more here

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Trolls Abusing Mohammed Shami; ' Lowest Level Of Human Form'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday slammed the online trolls who abused speedster Mohammed Shami after they lost against Pakistan for the first time in T20 World Cup history. During the pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli addressed online criticism and abuse of Mohammed Shami and stated that his brotherhood and friendship with the speedster cannot be shaken by 'spinless' trolls.

Read more here

Mamata Banerjee Slams INC For Not Taking Politics 'seriously', Says BJP Getting Stronger

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, slammed the Congress accusing the party of not taking politics seriously. Addressing a group of media persons in Goa on the last day of her three-day visit, the West Bengal Chief Minister also fumed at Congress for contesting against her in West Bengal.

Read more here

19 US States File Case Against Biden Govt Over Mandatory COVID Vaccine Rule

Three separate legal cases have been filed by eighteen states in the United States on Friday, 29 October to stop President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for federal contractors. Furthermore, Texas filed the case individually to prevent the Biden administration vaccination rule for federal contractors, according to AP. Florida had filed the case on Thursday, which brought the total number of states opposing the Biden mandatory COVID-19 vaccine rule to 19.

Read more here