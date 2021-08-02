Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Launches E-RUPI, Babul Supriyo To Continue As MP & More

Two suspects in Army uniforms flee eagle-eyed Jawan in Jammu; mega manhunt launched

A massive security breach has come to the fore in Jammu ahead of the second anniversary of the Abrogation of Article 370 and also two weeks ahead of Independence Day. Two suspects wearing Army uniforms were spotted at Mangal Market near the Railway station in Jammu. The suspects fled after the Army personnel approached them for interrogation.

'Will quit politics but continue my work as MP': Babul Supriyo after meeting with JP Nadda

After meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, former party leader Babul Supriyo on Monday made it clear that there is no change in his plan of quitting politics. Talking to the media, the singer-turned-politician, however, added that he would discharge his duties as a Member of Parliament from Asansol, and make sure that the projects initiated in his constituency in West Bengal are completed, without relishing any benefits.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga reciprocates; withdraws FIR against Assam CM Himanta & his police

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has directed the state's Police to withdraw FIRs' filed against Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and its police department. PM Modi took stock of the Assam-Mizoram dispute and met Assam MPs as well as MPs from Mizoram. On Sunday, Assam's CM Sarma revoked an FIR against Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for his statement threatening the Assam cops.

'If West Bengal can, why can't Tripura?': TMC pledges to 'free' state from BJP

In the run for 2022 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress on Monday put forth a question for the people of Tripura: "If West Bengal can, why cannot Tripura?" Addressing the media, the party's national General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, asserted that the Mamata Banerjee government has made sure that the benefits promised in the manifesto reach every door of West Bengal, and the 'Maa, Maati, Manush' government has similar plans for Tripura.

Mamata Banerjee launches 'Khela Hobe scheme', 'immortalizes' TMC's 2021 poll slogan

In a bid to 'immortalize' Trinamool Congress' 2021 assembly elections' slogan, party supremo and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, addressing a crowd at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday, said that August 16 will be celebrated as the 'Khela Hobe Diwas' every year. She also announced a scheme under the same name- the 'Khela Hobe' scheme, as part of which the West Bengal sports and youth affairs department will hand more than one lakh footballs to various sporting clubs.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar backs probe into Pegasus controversy; says 'Truth must come out'

In a new development over the Pegasus row, on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has backed the demand for a probe into the snoopgate controversy. Speaking over the issue, the Bihar CM said that there is nothing wrong in conducting an inquiry into the allegations of the Pegasus snoopgate row.

PM Modi launches India's new digital payment mode e-RUPI; calls it 'a tool to help poor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, launched e-RUPI, a futuristic person and purpose-specific digital payment solution, via video link. During the launch, PM said that e-RUPI will bring a digital revolution to the country and empower all the citizens.

"e-RUPI is an example of how India is moving forward and connecting people in the 21st century with the help of advanced technology. I'm glad that it has started in the year when India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence," PM Modi said. "Minimum Government Maximum Governance is the need of the hour. Digital India is going to empower all the citizens of India."

Glenmark Pharma expects to launch its anti-COVID-19 nasal spray in India this year

Indian pharmaceutical company Glenmark Limited has signed an agreement with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp to commercialize its nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian countries.

As part of the exclusive long term strategic partnership, Glenmark and SaNOtize will manufacture, market, and distribute its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste, and Vietnam, according to a statement by the company.

ENG vs INDIA: Rahane confirms Pujara's No. 3 position, hints at Shardul Thakur's inclusion

With only two days to go for the India-England five-match Test series, Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed that Cheteshwar Pujara will not open in the first Test and he will continue to bat at his usual spot - Number 3. Team India's Test Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane's statement comes after Opener Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of India vs England's first Test due to concussion. Rahane also dropped a hint that All-Rounder Shardul Thakur can also be included in the playing XI in the Test series.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Women's Hockey team captain Rani's father credits coach for success

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal's father has credited Baldev Singh (the player's coach) for his daughter's success at the Tokyo Olympics. The Haryana forward has been at the helm of affairs, leading the Indian women's hockey team to a historical win against world no. 2 Australia, earlier today.

