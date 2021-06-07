Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Addresses Nation; Covaxin Trials; COVID Update And More

PM Modi Announces 75% Centralised & Free COVID Vaccine Drive; 25% With Private Hospitals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Nation on Monday announced a 100% Centralised Vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be implemented within two weeks. Making the key announcement, PM Modi announced the scrapping of decentralized policy rolled out on May 1. He said that the centre will account for procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers.

Read full story

'Can Eye Injuries Be Caused By A Fall?': Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Counters Dominica Hospital

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal spoke exclusively to RepublicTV on Monday where he denied the role of a 'mastermind' who had allegedly helped Mehul Choksi escape to Dominica, citing the proof of the 'torture' that Choksi had faced during his alleged abduction.

Read full story

Tohana: Rakesh Tikait Calls Off ‘gherao’ Protest After Release Of Arrested Farmers

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has called off the protest that was going on outside the Tohana Police Station as the arrested farmers were released. According to Tikait, the protestors will now decide what to do next after they hold a meeting. Tikait further added that issue was resolved and that protests outside the police station will not take place.

Read full story

'Pakistan Army Training Terrorists In Hamas,' Claims Former Pak Envoy Raja Zafar Ul Haq

Pakistan is training terrorists in Hamas and fighters of the Palestinian militant group are receiving their military training from the country's Army, claimed former Pakistan Envoy Raja Zafar ul Haq. In a sensational revelation, the senior Pakistan MP shared that the co-founder of Fatah in Gaza-- Abu Jihad had told him that most Hamas fighters had received military training by the Pakistan Army.

Read full story

IMA Writes To PM Modi Urging ‘intervention’ Over Attacks On Doctors, To Protest On June 18

On Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) requested PM Modi to personally intervene and fulfill the longstanding demands of doctors amid the fight against COVID-19. In a letter addressed to the PM, the IMA pointed out that more than 1400 doctors had lost their lives since 2020 when the pandemic affected India.

Read full story

Centre Revises COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Cutting Down On Drugs; Earns Praise From WHO

As India's cities begin unlocking again after a COVID peak, Centre's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued revised COVID-19 treatment guidelines on Monday, specifying the criteria for the use of certain drugs in treatment. The new guidelines drastically cut down the usage of several antibiotic drugs, steriods.

Read full story

Madras HC Takes Landmark Steps To End Prejudice Against LGBTQ; Bans 'conversion Therapy'

Marking a positive tilt of sensitisation towards the LGBTQ community in India, the Madras High Court on Monday banned medical attempts to cure or attempt to change the sexual orientation of persons, in a bid to remove the prejudices against the LGBTQIA+ community. Hearing the plea by a lesbian couple seeking protection from their relatives, the High Court suggested comprehensive measures to be adopted to ensure protection of LGBTQ community.

Read full story

Andhra Pradesh Extends State-wide Curfew Till June 20 Amid Steady Rise In Recovery Rate

As Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a surge in COVID cases, the state govt has decided to extend the curfew in the state till June 20. Relaxation timing will now be from 6 is to 2 pm with effect from June 10 onwards. Government offices will function from 8 am to 2 pm. The decision was taken in a review conducted by the Chief Minister with officials of various departments in the wake of the expiry of the curfew already imposed on the 10.

Read full story

Covaxin Trials For Children Begin In AIIMS Delhi, Results Likely To Be Out In 6-8 Months

Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, informed that the screening of children for trials of Covaxin, India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, among those aged between 2 and 18 started at the AIIMS Delhi on Monday, June 7.

Read full story

Harsh Vardhan Chairs GoM Meet To Review COVID-19 Situation; Says 83% Cases From 10 States

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed a meeting on Monday, June 7, of the Group of Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country. While speaking at the meeting, Vardhan briefed that the number of daily Coronavirus cases is continuously decreasing. He added that the researchers are working on the genome sequence in 28 newly built labs to understand the mutation of the virus.

Read full story