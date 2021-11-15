Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Condoles Babasaheb Purandare's Demise; UP Polls & More

Yogi Adityanath Slams SBSP Chief Over 'Partition' Comment, Says 'supporting Taliban'

Taking a dig at SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that leaders making remarks on India's partition are "in a way" extending support to the Taliban. The UP chief minister's statement comes days after Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of Samajwadi Party (SP), on Thursday, blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the country's partition.

Bihar BJP To Gift Bhagavad Gita To Rahul Gandhi After Wayanad MP Stirs Row Over Hindutva

Amid Rahul Gandhi's controversial remark about Hindutva, BJP's Bihar unit announced on Sunday that it will send him a copy of the Bhagavad Gita by post. Explaining the rationale for this move, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal told the media at the party headquarters in Patna that the Wayanad MP should learn more about Hindus and Hindutva. Describing Gandhi as a "confused" leader, he lambasted the Congress leaders for attacking Hindutva.

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Cries Foul After Man Of The Tournament Award Goes To Warner Instead Of Babar

Former Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his disappointment over Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam being not considered for the player of the tournament award despite putting good performance and taking the team to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking loss to eventual winners Australia courtesy of a fine knock from wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade in the second semi-final.

EXCLUSIVE: Karnataka CM Bommai Reveals Details Of South Zonal Council Meeting; Highlights Issues

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network after the Southern Zonal Council Meeting that was held on Sunday. Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Bommai revealed that the Chief Ministers of the southern states discussed inter-state issues as well as issues with the Government of India. Bommai added that the meeting was successful under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

'If India can talk to China...': Farooq Abdullah Wants Talks With Pakistan; Says Nawaz Sharif Agreed To 'flexible LoC' Deal

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function in Jodhpur on Sunday, NC president Farooq Abdullah again batted for a dialogue with Pakistan. Maintaining that there are many difficulties in Jammu and Kashmir owing to the challenge posed by Pakistan and China, he stressed that the poor will be killed if war breaks out. On this occasion, he recalled his suggestion to the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee when the latter travelled to Lahore by bus in 1999. Moreover, he cited India's complex relationship with China to reiterate his demand for talks between New Delhi and Islamabad.

PM Modi Condoles Babasaheb Purandare's Demise; CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces State Funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the demise of 'Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare has left a major void in the world of history and culture'. Pained by the death of the eminent historian, PM Modi stated that coming generations will get 'further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' owing to Babasaheb Purandare's contribution and 'extensive works'.

Uttar Pradesh election: Priyanka Gandhi Avers 'only Congress' Fighting BJP In UP; Trains Guns At Ex-ally SP & BSP

Addressing party workers in Bulandshahr on Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at ex-ally SP and BSP ahead of the UP polls. Maintaining that only the Congress party is fighting BJP in the state, he questioned SP and BSP leaders for their alleged absence during the agitations pertaining to the 2017 Unnao rape case, the 2020 Hathras gangrape-and-murder case and the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. To buttress her point, she claimed that more Congress leaders including the party's UP unit chief Ajay Lallu had gone to jail for raising people's issues than workers of SP and BSP.

Maharashtra: Minor Allegedly Raped By 400 Men Over 6 Months In Beed District, 3 Arrested

A minor married girl in Maharashtra's Beed district was allegedly raped by 400 people in the last 6 months, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Raja Ramasamy of the district. According to the official, even policemen are alleged to have sexually exploited the victim. The survivor is two months pregnant and the three accused have been arrested till now.

'COP26 Summit Proved To Be A Success,' Says India; Describes Discussion As 'enriching'

Backing the COP26 climate summit, India on Sunday described it as 'success'. In a statement, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, head of the Indian delegation at the Glasgow conference, said that the 'experience of interacting with so many different minds was enriching'. The new climate agreement after the meeting recognised India's intervention for the world to 'phase down' rather than 'phase out' fossil fuels.

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Hold Virtual Meet Today; All You Need To Know Ahead Of Summit

United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are all set to hold their much-awaited bilateral talks virtually on November 15. The meeting was proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit while he engaged in an hour-long 'candid conversation' underscoring the importance of maintaining lines of communication to 'responsibly manage' competition between the US and the People's Republic of China (PRC). The meeting comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between two of the largest economies in the world over several issues ranging from human rights to Chinese aggression in the Taiwan Strait.

