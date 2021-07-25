Republic Top 10 Headlines: PV Sindhu Cruises Ahead; Imran Khan's Vow; Mamata Convenes Meet

Raj Kundra Porn Case: Crime Branch Summons Actor Gehana Vasisth & 2 Others For Questioning

In the latest development in the Raj Kundra pornography case, the Crime Branch has summoned actor Gehana Vasisth, Tanvir Hashmi and another person. They have been asked to appear before the property cell of the crime department to record their statements. The scheduled time is said to be before 12 PM on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's PV Sindhu Cruises Into Second Round Of Women's Singles Event

PV Sindhu has begun her Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign in style as she got the better of Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in the group stage match on Sunday, and the by the virtue of this win, the Indian shuttler has now qualified for the second round of women's singles event.

Karnataka HM Bommai Meets Union Min Prahlad Joshi Ahead Of Yediyurappa's Alleged Ouster

Two days ahead of the all-BJP MLA meeting in Karnataka, Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday night in Hubli. Raising speculations of Joshi replacing Yediyurappa as CM, Bommai said it was a courtesy meeting to discuss rescue efforts. Prahlad Joshi and BL Santosh have been reportedly eyeing the top post for a few years. The 78-year-old CM will allegedly be replaced on July 26 and BJP MLAs will vote upon a new Karnataka Chief Minister.

'A Horror Film’: Germans Blame 'know-all' Attitude, Short Warning Time For Flood Disaster

In Germany’s devastating floods more than 150 people are still missing and are unlikely to be found. As many as 205 have died in one of the deadliest disasters to hit the country since World War II. Both the human and economic losses have been staggering. While the scientists have blamed the cold, low-pressure areas dubbed as Bernd to have caused the major rivers and sewage systems to overflow, the infuriated Germans on Saturday blamed the ‘monumental failure’ on the lack of warning and Germany's "know-it-all attitude".

Mamata Convenes Special Cabinet Meet On July 26 Ahead Of Delhi Visit; Suspense Over Agenda

In a key development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a special Cabinet meeting on Monday ahead of her visit to the national capital. During her stay in the national capital from July 26-29, she is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and key leaders from the opposition. As per sources, the reason behind the special Cabinet meeting was unclear as the last meeting was held on Thursday itself. Speaking to PTI on Saturday, a senior Minister said, "I think there could be a discussion on some important issues which the CM wants to brief the Cabinet about".

Maharashtra: 112 Dead, 99 Missing In Rain-related Incidents, Rescue Operations On

The Maharashtra government said on Saturday that 112 people have been reported dead, 99 are still missing and 53 have been injured in the floods. Around 875 villages have been affected and 135,313 people have been moved from the flood-affected areas. These numbers are likely to increase as rescue officials are operating in various locations, mainly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in the Raigad district.

Ahead Of Polls, Pak PM Imran Khan Promises To Allow PoK To Be Independent If It Wishes So

Rallying for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pak PM Imran Khan on Friday promised to citizens of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) that Islamabad will hold an UN-sponsored plebiscite and allow the territory to join Pakistan or remain an independent nation if they wished. Holding two rallies at PoK's Tarar Khal and Kotli, Khan dismissed allegations that the govt will convert PoK into a province. PoK is set to go to polls on July 25, despite appeals to postpone the polls for two months due to the threat of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

'Nalayak, Anaari': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif Launches Scathing Attack On Imran Khan

In a scathing attack on the sitting government, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called Pak's PM Imran Khan 'nalayak' (worthless) as he accused his centrist populist Tehreek-e-Insaf party of stealing the mandate in 2018 general elections, as a result of which, he said, Pakistanis have been suffering from "inflation, poverty, and unemployment". Addressing the Pakistani citizens in a video broadcast, Sharif mocked Khan for taking the country "on the path of development," as he asked, "Do you know how our government had brought out Pakistan from darkness?"

COVID-19 Inoculation: Centre Provides Details Of Vaccine Orders; ₹ 8071.09 Cr Spent So Far

In a key move, the Centre has revealed the details of orders placed for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines since the beginning of the inoculation drive. This was revealed by Union MoS Health Bharati Pawar on Friday in a response to unstarred questions by Lok Sabha MPs regarding the novel coronavirus vaccination. So far, a total of 100.6 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield have been ordered out of which 42.52 crore doses have been supplied.

Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh Qualify For SF In Lightweight Double Sculls

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinal in lightweight Men's Double Sculls at Sea Forest Waterway on Sunday. The Indian rowers finished third with the timing of 6:51.36 while competing in the second round.

