Republic Top 10 Headlines: Saleh Warns Pak; WB CM Predicts TMC Win In Tripura Polls & More

Amrullah Saleh Lauds Protests In Favour Of Afghanistan Flag; Warns Pakistan Of Humiliation

Leading the resistance against the Taliban, ex-Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday expressed his support for people hoisting the national flag. Since the terror outfit captured Kabul on August 15, it has started removing the Afghanistan national flag from key buildings and replacing it with its own flag. However, this has met with protests in several cities including Jalalabad and Khost.

Navjot Sidhu's Advisor Malvinder Singh Mali Terms Kashmir A 'Separate Country', Sparks Row

In a shocking development, Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali described Kashmir as a separate 'country' in his Facebook post and is now facing flak. The August 17 post of Mali talks about the 1947 agreement made with Kashmir's King Hari Singh. The Congress leader's post also attacks the Union Government's decision to scrap Article 370 and questions, 'What was the meaning of Article 370 and 35 A, which gave special state status to Kashmir in the Constitution of India?'

BJP Welcomes HC's Verdict On Bengal Poll Violence, Says 'Mamata Failed To Deliver Justice'

After the Calcutta HC ordered a CBI-probe into the West Bengal post-poll violence case, the BJP hit out at the TMC citing the scathing remarks of the court. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia noted that the ruling of the HC was crucial since the decision had been unanimously passed by the 5-bench judge. He asserted that the court's order for a CBI probe had highlighted that justice could only be possible with 'fair investigation' something that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had failed to do.

Taliban Declares Afghanistan As 'Islamic Emirate' On Its 102nd Independence Day

On the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day on August 19, the Taliban officially declared the country as an 'Islamic Emirate.' The fundamentalist group on Thursday changed Afghanistan's name to 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,' a term that it had coined during its reign between 1996-2001. The country had gone back to its previous name and had dropped 'Islamic Emirate' in 2001 after the Taliban was ousted by the US troops post the deadly twin towers attack.

Afghan Commando Calls For 'resistance 2.0' Against Taliban, Reaches Panjshir With Team

With a request to all 'friends' for support, Afghan commando Sarfaraz on Thursday arrived in Panjshir to intensify 'RESISTANCE 2.0'. Along with the Commando General Hasib Panjshiri, General Hamid Saifi, Commander Khalid Amiri has also reached the country's Panjishir district to join Amrullah Saleh who he referred to as the 'leader'. Earlier, the Commando of Homeland Security under the Ministry of Defense had said that he and his team will do 'whatever' needed to fight the Taliban who has taken over Kabul.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams 'shameless' Taliban Sympathizers; 'They Should Be Exposed'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Opposition leaders 'who were shamelessly supporting the Taliban' while speaking at the Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister spoke briefly on the state's infrastructure development, women empowerment, development in the agriculture sector, and COVID condition. CM Yogi said that those sympathizing with the Taliban should not talk about women welfare.

Delhi: Eight Hospitals, Including AIIMS, To Soon Have Mini Fire Stations

To prevent the loss of patient's lives and life-saving equipment, soon eight hospitals in Delhi will have mini fire stations on their premises. AIIMS will be the first among the eight to have such a facility. It has chosen an area in its premises where a fire station will be built. Randeep Guleria Director of AIIMS had a word in this respect with Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg. Both have joined hands to save lives and life-saving equipment. With this step, they are hoping that no more patients will suffer due to any fire tragedies in the future.

Uttarakhand Government Asks People To Share Details Of Kin Stranded In Afghanistan

Uttarakhand’s state government has asked people to inform the district administration in case they have any relatives stuck in Afghanistan. The inquiry is part of the initiative by the state government to reunite the stranded relatives with the ones staying in the state. Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has asked people to submit documents like names of their relatives stranded in Afghanistan, their passports and other relevant details to the nearest district administration office.

Gujarat HC Stays Some Provisions Of Anti-Love Jihad Law To Prevent Harassment Of Couples

In a blow to the BJP government's move to outlaw 'Love Jihad', the Gujarat High Court passed an interim order on Thursday staying certain provisions of The Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021. This law against forcible conversion through marriage was passed in the state Assembly on April 1 after a day-long discussion. However, Congress voted against the bill with its MLA Imran Khedawala alleging that it targets only the Muslim community. While the anti-Love Jihad legislation became law received the assent of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on May 22, it was notified on June 15.

Mamata Banerjee Predicts TMC Win In 2023 Tripura Polls; BJP Leader Likely To Jump Ship

After consolidating her position in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee exuded confidence in TMC winning the 2023 Assembly election in Tripura. The BJP-IPFT combine is currently in power in Tripura under the leadership of Biplab Deb with 43 seats in the 60-member state Assembly. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, the TMC supremo opined that the welfare schemes of West Bengal should be implemented in Tripura as well.

