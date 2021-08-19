Taliban Declares Afghanistan As 'Islamic Emirate' On Its 102nd Independence Day

On the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day on August 19, the Taliban officially declared the country as an 'Islamic Emirate'. The fundamentalist group on Thursday changed Afghanistan's name to 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', a term that it had coined during its reign between 1996-2001. The country had gone back to its previous name and had dropped 'Islamic Emirate' in 2001 after the Taliban was ousted by the US troops post the deadly twin towers attack.

According to Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, the group has once again decided to declare the formation of the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" on the Afghan Independence Day. The war-torn nation is marking the 102nd anniversary of the country's independence from British rule.

Taliban intensifies hostile takeover of Afganistan

Ever since it assumed control over the Presidential Palance in Kabul, the Taliban has been working swiftly towards forming its own government. Even as former VP Amrullah Saleh claims control over the country as the 'caretaker President, the Taliban has intensified its consultation to form an "inclusive government" in Afghanistan. Sources have revealed that senior Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Anas Haqqani are reaching Kabul on Thursday to deliberate on the same.

In the name of establishing an 'inclusive government' however, the Taliban has thrown human rights and caution to the wind and has begun a hostile takeover of Afghanistan, cruising any and all forms of resistance. Concerns have been raised on the safety and security of the minorities and the rights of women in the Taliban-ruled nation. The group has already commenced door-to-door searches in Kabul and has seized weapons and crucial biometric devices from security agencies.

However, despite its attempts to crush resistance, Panjshir valley has emerged as a sliver of hope. One of the first major signs of resistance against the Taliban were noted in the Panjshir Valley on Tuesday. An anti-Taliban resistance force, led by the son of late Afghan politician Ahmad Shah Massoud-- Ahmad Massoud, is reportedly gathering strength in the region. Amid the takeover, the valley saw the hosting of the Northern Alliance flag for the first time since 2001. A crucial face-off between Taliban and forces of Saleh backed by former warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum and Ahmad Massoud is also underway in the province which is yet to fall into the hands of the Taliban.