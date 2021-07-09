Republic Top 10 Headlines: Tokyo Olympics; Vaccine Compulsory In Fiji; COVID Update & More

SP Woman Panchayat Candidate Molested In Lakhimpur; UP CM Suspends Entire Police Station

In a shocking incident in UP's Lakhimpur, a Samajwadi Party candidate Ritu Singh was molested by a BJP leader while filing for nomination for upcoming block panchayat elections on Thursday. Visuals from the block poll office show several men pulling at her sari and her nomination papers, while bystanders look on. Singh has alleged that the police were present on the scene, but did nothing. Cracking down, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed to suspend the entire police station - from the Commanding officer to the constables.

PM Modi Orders Early Commencement Of 1500 PSA To Support 4 Lakh Oxygen Beds; Reviews Prep

In preparation for the third wave of COVID-19, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country on Friday. The PM noted that 1500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across India contributed by PM CARES. PM Modi directed to ensure that the oxygen plants, which would support 4 lakh oxygenated beds, are made functional at the earliest.

PV Sindhu Pumped Up & Positive For Tokyo Olympics, Says 'I'm Very Much Prepared'

It seems that PV Sindhu might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games. Sindhu, who had a dream run in the previous edition in Rio where she had won a silver medal would now be hoping to finish on top of the podium this time around.

Kolkata Fake COVID Vaccine Scam: HC Dismisses PILs Seeking CBI Probe, Refuses Intervention

The Calcutta High Court, on July 9, refused to intervene in the fake vaccine scam in Kolkata being probed. The vaccination camps were allegedly conducted by accused Debanjan Deb who masqueraded as an IAS officer to appear credible and dupe people into receiving fake COVID-19 vaccine jabs. The case is related to the fake vaccination camps that were busted by TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty who was also a victim of one such fake camp.

Fiji To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Compulsory For All Workers; PM Says 'no Jabs, No Jobs'

Amid the Delta variant outbreak, Fiji on Thursday,July 8 announced plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine compulsory for all workers. In a national address, Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, issued a blunt message and said, “no jabs, no jobs”. He said that all public servants in the South Pacific nation of 930,000 would have to go on leave if they had not had their first jab by August 15. Bainimarama also added that they would be sacked if they did not receive their second dose by November 1.

BJP's NV Subhash Hails ₹23K Crore COVID Package, Thanks PM Modi's Cabinet For 'big Boon'

Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash was all praise for the PM Modi as the Centre announced the second COVID response package worth Rs 23,000 crores on Thursday. Applauding the decision by the Union Cabinet Friday, the senior BJP leader termed the approval of a Rs 23,123 crore package for improving health infrastructure to fight COVID-19 as a ‘big boon to the health care system’ across the country.

PM Modi Reviews Preparations For Facilitating India’s Contingent Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics that is set to begin from July 23, PM Modi on Friday reviewed preparations for the Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian contingent. As per reports, PM Modi suggested that more support staff travel with the athletes rather than officials amid the second wave of COVID. In a tweet, PM Modi also added that he will be wishing luck to the athletes on July 13 on behalf of 130 crore Indians in a virtual meeting.

Kerala CM Asks PM To Waive Import Duty On Drug Meant For Child With Rare Disease

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the Union Government not to levy Customs duty and Integrated Goods and Service Tax (GST) in the case of a child suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The request has been made in reference to the 18-month-old Master Muhammed who has been diagnosed with the rare disease and needs the import of life-saving drug 'zolgensma'.

Taliban Captures Afghanistan's Key Border Crossing With Iran After US Troops Pullout

Taliban fighters have seized control of a key district in western Afghanistan that encompasses an important border crossing with Iran, the country's security forces said on July 8. A video that has surfaced online shows Taliban insurgents taking down the Afghan flag from the roof of the Border Customs office in Islam Qala. According to BBC, Islam Qala is one of the biggest gateways into Iran generating an estimated $20 million monthly revenue for the Ashraf Ghani-led administration.

'Need Code Common To All': Delhi HC Directs Law Ministry To Frame Uniform Civil Code

In a significant development towards having uniformity across the different sections, castes, creed and religions in the country, the Delhi High Court on Friday observed that there is a need for implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

