Republic Top 10 Headlines: Tripura Violence; Indian Railways Withdraws Dress Code & More

Union MoS Pratima Bhowmik Denies Attack On TMC In Tripura; 'Attempt To Malign State'

Amid the heated faceoff between Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress, MoS Social Justice and Empowerment and BJP MP from West Tripura Pratima Bhoumik on Monday spoke to Republic Media Network and said that there has been no attack on the TMC and that it is a conspiracy to defame the state.

Indian Railways Withdraws Saffron Dress Code For Waiters On Board Ramayan Express

After seers from Ujjain objected to the saffron attire of the waiters in Ramayan Express, the Indian Railways on Monday changed the uniforms of its serving staff on board. Earlier in the day, the angry seers said it was an insult to Hindu religion and threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if this dress code is not withdrawn.

Health Min Mandaviya Urges States With Low COVID Vaccinations To Develop 'micro Plans'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a virtual meeting on Monday to assess the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Puducherry, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur. "We are in the last lap of COVID19 vaccination. Let us launch an aggressive campaign to ensure full COVID-19 vaccination by increasing the pace of vaccination and expanding the coverage," said the Union Minister. Health secretaries and senior health department officials from Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Puducherry attended the meeting.

Farooq Abdullah Undermines India's Resolve On PoK, Says 'Can't Take Anything From Pak'

A day after MoS PMO Jitendra Singh said that taking back PoK was next on the agenda of the Modi government, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah mocked the statement saying 'we can't take anything back' from Pakistan.The former J&K Chief Minister once again batted for talks with the Imran Khan-led nation saying that India could not take back anything, it should rather work towards fixing the disputed area.

RBI Announces Draft For PMC Bank's Takeover By USFC; Provisions Payout For Depositors

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued a draft scheme for the acquisition of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. As per the scheme, the stressed bank will be taken over by Delhi-based Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB). The RBI has stated that the amalgamation envisages the takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank, including deposits, to give a greater degree of protection for the depositors.

Aviation Minister Scindia To Fly On SpiceJet's Boeing 737 Max To Revive Passenger Trust

After two years of halt, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday gave a green nod to SpiceJet Airways to fly the Boeing MAX 737 aircraft, which were grounded after the world witnessed two deadly crashes involving the same aircraft (Lion Airways 2018 and Ethiopia 2019).

SAD Lashes Out At AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Questions Him On Failing To Fulfil 'guarantees' In Delhi

With 2022 assembly polls on the head, the political fervour in Punjab is rising as political parties are throwing jabs at their opponents. In another set of the political brawl, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of going back on his words and promises made in Delhi. The SAD President in a series of tweets on Monday accused AAP National Convenor Kejriwal of making false promises and failing to fulfil 'guarantees'.

As MSRTC Workers Continue To Protest, Bombay HC Forms Committee To Expedite Resolution

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed a three-member committee set up by the Maharashtra government to submit its preliminary report regarding the agitation being held by the disgruntled employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), by December 20. The issue revolves around the merging of employees of the debt-ridden MSRTC into the Maharashtra government. The division bench of Justices P B Varale and S M Modak who were hearing the pleas urged the MSRTC employees to reconsider their stand and report to duty.

Madhya Pradesh Govt To Legalise 'heritage' Mahua Liquor; Aims To Promote Tribal Culture

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Mandla on Monday, November 22. The MP CM's visit comes as part of the week-long Janjatiya Gaurav Utsav to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. While at Mandla, CM Chouhan announced the legalisation of 'Mahua liquor' which is considered a traditional drink amongst the tribal community.

Republic Economic Summit: Despite Strain, Automobile Sector Pegged To Make Strong Comeback

In the Indian capital market, automobile companies have been in the back seat rather than being a driving force. While there was buoyancy that there will be robust sales in the post-pandemic world, however, the sector was affected by the global shortage of semiconductors that led to drastic production cuts. Automobile majors such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and others have cut production due to chip unavailability. Despite all these factors, there is hope that the industry will recover soon.

Image: Republic World