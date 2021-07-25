Republic Top 10: Himachal Landslide, Ramappa Temple Inscribed As Heritage Site & More

9 dead in horrifying landslide in Himachal Pradesh, PM announces ex-gratia | Watch

In a tragic incident, at least 9 people lost their lives in a landslide in Himachal’s Kinnaur district on July 25, Sunday. The incident occurred as heavy boulders fell rolling from the hilltop, crushing everything that came in its way. Along with the Batseri bridge, several vehicles beside it also got crushed into pieces. The horrifying incident was reported around 2:15 pm Sunday and a vehicle carrying 11 tourists was hit by the landslide, out of which 9 were killed and 2 were injured. A local was also injured after being hit by the boulders.

Read full story

Telangana’s Ramappa temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site; PM says 'excellent'

In a moment of pride for India, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple in the Palampet district of Telangana was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Sunday. The decision in relation to the 13th-century temple was taken during the online meeting of the World Heritage Committee, where 17 countries voted for the inscription of the site. India, reportedly, had reached out to 24 countries whose representatives were to vote on the proposal.

Read full story

TRS MP Kavitha Maloth convicted of bribing voters during 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Kavitha Maloth, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Lok Sabha MP from Mahabubabad, has been convicted by a local court on Saturday for bribing voters during the 2019 general elections. The special court for MP and MLA cases in Hyderabad also slapped a Rs 10,000 fine and six months imprisonment. This is the first time that a sitting MP has been convicted of bribing electors ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Read full story

Need for regional parties to come together, form a front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: SAD

Amid speculations that the Opposition parties may form an anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, similar opinions have now been voiced by former NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal. Speaking to PTI on Sunday, President Sukhbir Singh Badal said SAD is talking to various regional parties to bring them on one platform before the 2024 general elections.

Read full story

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi denies speculations of him being the next Karnataka CM

Responding to questions on replacing BS Yediyurappa as the next Karnataka CM, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the high command has not spoken to him. The union minister denied claims of being offered the position and said that it was the media who are talking about the same. Prahlad Joshi is currently doing the rounds as one of the favourites to replace Yediyurappa as CM.

Read full story

HM Amit Shah congratulates Assam CM Himanta for 2nd innings, inaugurates key projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern party of the country, on Sunday congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the second inning of his government. The union minister also informed that the vote percentage of the party has been increased from 28% to 33% in the state.

Read full story

'PM Modi should break silence on Pegasus snooping row,' demands Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament on Pegasus snooping allegations and clarify whether there was surveillance or not. He said the government should either call for a joint parliamentary committee probe or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter.

Read full story

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir polls affected by violence; Opposition mulls 'calling India'

During the 11th general elections for the legislative assembly in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, clashes broke out in numerous polling stations. The Pakistan army, as is very evident from the video brought to you by Republic Media Network, watched as people fought amongst each other, hitting each other with sticks and planks. In the clashes, two people lost their lives.

Read full story

UK: New COVID-19 variant under investigation, here's everything you need to know

The Public Health England (PHE) recently identified a new strain of Coronavirus which is now being investigated after 16 cases were detected in the UK. According to a press release, the latest strain, B.1.621, has been designated a 'variant under investigation (VUI),' which was made on the basis of early analysis of its genetic profile as well as its apparent international expansion and subsequent importation to the UK. The officials have clarified that not much has been known about this variant and there is no evidence that suggests that it might make vaccines less effective or lead to more severe illness.

Read full story

IPL 2021: BCCI releases full match schedule, venues, timings; MI vs CSK to clash first

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule for the remaining matches of IPL 2021, which is slated to be held in the UAE. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The cash-rich league will re-start on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame.

Read full story