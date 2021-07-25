Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Polls Affected By Violence; Opposition Mulls 'calling India'

During the 11th general elections for the legislative assembly in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, clashes broke out in numerous polling stations. The Pakistan army, as is very evident from the video brought to you by Republic Media Network, watched as people fought amongst each other, hitting each other with sticks and planks. In the clashes, two people lost their lives.

Police confirmed the news, and said, "Two PTI workers were shot dead by unidentified persons at a polling booth under Naarr police station area in Charhoi of Kotli." They were identified as Zaheer Ahmed, 40, and Ramzan, 50, by Pakistan Police. Around 12 others were injured in the violence that broke out during the elections.

'India much better than Pakistan': Opposition leader

Angered by the violence of the ruling party, Ismail Gujjar, a leader of PML-N, said 'India is much better than Pakistan'. "These incidents are indications that nobody can speak, nobody can stand in the elections against the serving government. If this continues, I will call India, at least they are better than you," he said, pointing out that such incidents do not occur during elections in India."

Condemning the incident, he asked for the government to take action against all those behind the outbreak of violence and ban them from elections. "If the government does not take any action now, the situation here will change for the worse, and violence would be reported every day, people would be killed," he added.

Elections in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

On Sunday, the Pakistan government conducted voting for 45 out of 53 assembly seats in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated candidates for all the 45 constituencies, while Nawaz Sharif’s party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) each issued tickets to candidates for 44 seats. Two other parties including All J&K Muslim Conference and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have given tickets for 42 and 40 constituencies respectively and are among the major contenders.

Among other parties, Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated 28 candidates; J&K United Movement 16 nominees; Jammu Kashmir People’s Party 17; JK Liberation League 12; Muttahida Qaumi Movement 11; J&K Awami Tehreek 11 and the Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhutto) 10 nominees.

In a bid to manipulate the results, the PTI workers with the strength of Power and administration are trying to illegally capture many polling stations.