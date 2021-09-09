Republic Top 10: PM Modi Chairs BRICS Summit; Centre Orders 66 Cr Covishield & More

PM Modi chairs BRICS Summit; highlights 'many firsts', counter-terrorism plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the 13th BRICS Summit themed "BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation, and consensus". The virtual summit was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Speaking at the virtual summit, PM Modi touched upon varied issues ranging from counter-terrorism, green tourism and COVID-19.

BRICS: Putin slams US for 'irresponsible attempts to impose alien values' in Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9, slammed the United States in his opening remarks. The Kremlin head asserted that the international community will have to clean the mess left behind in Afghanistan by the US. Also, he urged fellow member States to respect the fundamentals of the UN charter and not meddle in the home affairs of any country.

Centre places purchase order for 66 Cr Covishield doses with SII; To be supplied by Dec

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, the Union Government on Thursday placed a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 66 crore doses of Covishield to be supplied by December. This latest development comes after Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII Prakash Kumar Singh informed the Health Ministry that the firm would be able to supply 22.29 crore doses of Covishield in September.

PM Modi, Amit Shah to begin campaigns for UP polls with back-to-back visits after Dusshera

In a significant development concerning the upcoming assembly elections next year, BJP is said to sound the poll bugle for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections after Dussehra, sources told Republic Media Network. In the run-up to the elections, PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make back to back visits to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to undertake election campaigning and rallies. According to sources, PM Modi is said to address more than 24 rallies, while Amit Shah will address more than 48 rallies for the upcoming elections.

CPIM to launch nationwide protest against BJP for alleged attack on its offices in Tripura

Tripura witnessed several incidents of violence in various parts of the state as clashes erupted between CPI(M) and BJP activists, with the former accusing the latter of destroying their office. Communist Party of India CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat on Thursday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of carrying out such activities in Agartala and announced a nationwide protest against the violence.

Missing NC leader TS Wazir found dead at his Delhi flat; Police registers murder case

After National Conference (NC) leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir was found dead at his residence in New Delhi, the Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case of murder. In the case registered, Harpreet Singh, Tarlochan Singh's acquaintance, has been named as a suspect. Multiple teams of the Delhi Police have been formed to trace Harpreet Singh who is presently absconding.

Param Bir Singh met Vaze & Sharma after Mansukh Hiren's murder; called it suicide: NIA

More details continue to emerge in the Mansukh Hiren murder case, as the NIA chargesheet has quoted a Maharashtra Police official as a witness who told them that he saw tainted former Mumbai police officer and alleged encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma being escorted by fellow disgraced ex-cop Sachin Vaze from former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's office after Mansukh Hiren's death. The witness also revealed that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that Mansukh Hiren committed suicide. Pradeep Sharma is one of the accused in the Mansukh Hiren murder case.

Taliban propaganda busted; Northern Alliance reveals Pakistan's role in fall of Panjshir

In a major development, the Northern Alliance on Thursday busted the Taliban's propaganda and released a video outlining Pakistan's role in the fall of Panjshir. Busting the propaganda of the Taliban, the Northern Alliance key commanders were seen in the video addressing the people of Afghanistan to fight against insurgent groups till death.

BCCI official terms conflict of interest complaint against MS Dhoni as 'frivolous'

A conflict of interest complaint has been filed with the BCCI apex council against the appointment of MS Dhoni as Team India's mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup. According to a report by news agency ANI, the complaint has been filed by former MPCA member Sanjeev Gupta, who has been an instigator of similar complaints in the past as well. The complaint states that MS Dhoni's appointment as the mentor of Team India's T20 World Cup squad is in violation of the conflict of interest clause, which requires an individual to not hold more than one post at a time.

Calcutta University, St Xavier's College bag top spots in NIRF ranking

Two prominent state-aided universities and two colleges on Thursday secured top berths in the National Institute Ranking Framework, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to express her happiness over the development on Twitter. The University of Calcutta has secured the fourth position in the NIRF ranking, and Jadavpur University (JU) came eighth on list.

