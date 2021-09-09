Taliban Propaganda Busted; Northern Alliance Reveals Pakistan's Role In Fall Of Panjshir

In a major development, the Northern Alliance on Thursday busted the Taliban's propaganda and released a video outlining Pakistan's role in the fall of Panjshir. Busting the propaganda of the Taliban, the Northern Alliance key commanders were seen in the video addressing the people of Afghanistan to fight against insurgent groups till death.

In the video shared, key Northern Alliance commanders including Ahmad Massoud,Saleh Registani, Hamid Saifi, Khalid Amiri, and Munib Amiri are seen standing together. In their address, the Northern Alliance said that the fall of Panjshir to the Taliban did not mean the end of the war. The Northern Alliance also appealed to the people of Afghanistan to join them in the ongoing fighting against the Taliban.

The Northern Alliance commander also appealed to the international community to not recognise the Taliban's government as they attacked Panjshir and killed innocents. The Northern Alliance also outlined that the Taliban is working only for the betterment of Pakistan. The last group fighting against the Taliban also sought aid from the international community as women and children in Panjshir are starving after the Taliban has cut the supplies to the area.

Pakistan Air Force aiding Taliban

Earlier, the National Resistance Force had alleged that it was a Pakistani chopper that bombed Northern Alliance Spokesperson Fahim Dashty. Confirming Pakistan's role in the Taliban's growing offensive in Panjshir, the NRF claimed that Fahim Dashty was bombed by a Pakistani Air Force chopper while he was on his way back home.

Amid intense fighting between the resistance forces and the Taliban, Republic Media Network had on Monday accessed visuals showing Pakistani helicopters and commandos aiding the Taliban to attack the Panjshir. The visuals showed Taliban fighters and Pakistan's forces taking control of the choppers.

In addition, Pakistan's ISI has also supported the Taliban as fighting intensifies in the Panjshir Valley. Earlier, the Taliban claimed to 'completely capture' Panjshir. Taking to Twitter, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah claimed that, "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered."

