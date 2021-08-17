Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Chairs CCS Meet; Pakistan Makes U-turn On Afghanistan Crisis

PM Modi Chairs CCS Meet On Afghanistan; Instructs Officials For Safe Evacuation Of Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a Cabinet Committee meeting on the Afghanistan issue and the emerging security situation. The meeting had in attendance Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others, as is evident from the exclusive pictures brought to you by Republic Media Network. The Ministers, who had been keeping a close track on the situation unfolding in the war-torn country, in the meeting, as per sources, are deciding on the stand India will be taking if and when the Taliban government comes up.

Afghanistan Ex-VP Declares Himself 'legitimate Caretaker President' Amid Taliban Takeover

In a key development after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has come forward to claim that he is the 'legitimate caretaker President' of the South Asian country. The development comes amid the Taliban, which took over the country by finally breaching the capital city - Kabul, deciding on the points of the 'peaceful transfer' of power from the council, as President Ashraf Ghani and his aides flee the country in a bid to 'avoid bloodshed'. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Former Vice President becomes the caretaker President.

EAM Jaishankar Says Evacuation Of Indians From Afghanistan's Kabul Was 'complicated'

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a statement that the evacuation of the Indian ambassador and other staff members of the embassy was a difficult and complicated exercise. He also assured that the Indian government is making its best efforts to vacate its nationals from war-torn Afghanistan. The statement comes after the Indian Air Force successfully evacuated 150 Indian nationals, including the Indian ambassador and staff members of the Indian embassy in Kabul on Tuesday amid rising tension under the Taliban regime.

Indians Evacuated From Afghanistan Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Upon Arrival In Jamnagar

Upon their landing at the Jamnagar airport in Gujarat on Tuesday, Indians evacuated from Afghanistan chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. The C-17 aircraft, a military transport airliner touched down at the Indian Air Force airbase in Jamnagar at 11.15 am on Tuesday. It had taken off from Kabul with 120 Indians as part of the emergency evacuation following the annexation of Kabul by the Taliban in Afghanistan. "As soon as the passengers deplaned following their arrival at the airforce base, they were greeted by a huge number of people. The passengers were welcomed with garlands and they were seen chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and 'Vande Mataram," an official said.

Mumbai Drugs Kingpin Musa Under NCB Scanner For Supplying Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore Each Day

Narcotics Control Bureau has tightened its strings on the drugs mafia in Mumbai. In an ongoing Anti-drug mission, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has learned that a drug supplier named Musa, an African citizen, is known to be Mumbai’s biggest drug mafia. According to the agency sources, Musa is the sole supplier of drugs in Mumbai. Drug lord Musa sells drugs like Cocaine, Heroin, Mephedrone, and Rs. 2 crore per day from the sale. He is known to be the lord in the business of Narcotics, surrounded by sword-wielding, sharp-shooter bodyguards, and runs his entire business in a forest area in between Mankhurd and Vashi in Navi Mumbai. He has a direct link with the Columbia cartel to purchase cocaine, which reaches Mumbai via Africa.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Statue In Pakistan Vandalised; MEA, JP Nadda Demand Strong Action

A statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort in Pakistan was taken down by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Maharaja Ranjit Singh who was also known as Sher-E Punjab or "Lion of Punjab" was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire who ruled the northwest of the Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. 11th President of BJP, J.P Nadda and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while subjecting their concerns on the aforementioned, condemned the disturbing act.

Pakistan Makes U-turn On Afghanistan Crisis; Says 'won't Recognize Taliban Government Yet'

Reflecting a divide in its opinion relating to the Afghanistan issue, the Pakistan government on Tuesday asserted that it will not recognize the Taliban government in the war-torn country as of yet. The statement comes amid the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan by finally breaching the capital city - Kabul, deciding on the points of the 'peaceful transfer' of power from the council, as President Ashraf Ghani and his aides flee the country in a bid to 'avoid bloodshed'. Pakistan's statement comes in sharp contrast with the words of its Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran Khan, in response to the Taliban's seizure of power in Kabul, remarked on Monday, saying that the Afghans had finally 'broken free' from slavery. In a meeting held later in the day with the minister, the Pakistan Prime Minister had also sided with the United States by referring to its decision to withdraw the troop as a 'logical' one.

Pentagon Says US Forces Continue To 'flow In' In Afghanistan Amid Taliban Takeover

As the situation in Afghanistan remains uncertain and tense in the wake of the Taliban takeover, the Department of Defence or Pentagon Press Secretary John F Kirby and US Army Major General William ‘Hank’ Taylor held a press conference on August 17. Taylor said that even as the conference was taking place, the United States Army is continuing air operations through the night in the war-stricken nation. He said that on August 16 the American military footprint in Afghanistan started at 2,500 and by the end of the next day, there will be more than 4,000 total troops on the ground in Kabul. The US Army Major General said, “Forces continue to flow in and reinforce the State Department and Department of Defence effort there.” Further, informing about the present situation in the war-torn country, Taylor said that the “Hamid Karzai International Airport [HKIA] remains secure, and open for military flight operations.”

Odisha Govt Will Sponsor Indian Hockey Teams For Another 10 Years, Announces CM Patnaik

Indian men's and women's hockey teams landed in Odisha on Tuesday for a grand felicitation organized by the Odisha Government. In the felicitation ceremony held at the Lok Sabha Bhawan, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced that the Odisha government will continue to sponsor both national Hockey Teams of India for another ten years. The Odisha Government has been the sponsor for the Indian teams since 2018 after signing a ₹100 crore deal with Hockey India for five years. Since then, Odisha has been instrumental behind the stellar show put by Indian Hockey teams at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Facebook Asks Rahul Gandhi To Remove Post Revealing Rape Victim's Kin, Gets NCPCR Relief

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a response from Facebook on Tuesday, regarding the actions being taken against the former chief of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi on his post revealing the identity of the family members of Delhi's Nangal rape victim. In a statement to news agency ANI, the NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said that they have received a letter from Facebook, in which they have elaborated the actions taken against the post shared by the Congress supremo. Facebook has also sent a notice to Gandhi and has asked him to immediately remove the post.

