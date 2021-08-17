Pakistan Makes U-turn On Afghanistan Crisis; Says 'won't Recognize Taliban Government Yet'

Reflecting a divide in its opinion relating to the Afghanistan issue, the Pakistan government on Tuesday asserted that it will not recognize the Taliban government in the war-torn country as of yet. The statement comes amid the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan by finally breaching the capital city - Kabul, deciding on the points of the 'peaceful transfer' of power from the council, as President Ashraf Ghani and his aides flee the country in a bid to 'avoid bloodshed'.

Imran Khan's view on Taliban capturing Pakistan

Pakistan's statement comes in sharp contrast with the words of its Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran Khan, in response to the Taliban's seizure of power in Kabul, remarked on Monday, saying that the Afghans had finally 'broken free' from slavery. In a meeting held later in the day with the minister, the Pakistan Prime Minister had also sided with the United States by referring to its decision to withdraw the troop as a 'logical' one.

“The ideal time to end the conflict through negotiations might have been when the US/NATO troops were at maximum military strength in Afghanistan. Continuation of foreign military presence for a longer duration now would not have yielded a different outcome,” he said.

After Imran Khan's statement, the UN Security Council under India's current Presidency held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, and once again failed to invite Pakistan. Miffed on not being invited. Pakistan's , Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure. Mahmood Qureshi stated that it was 'unfortunate' that Pakistan had been ousted from the UNSC emergency meeting, a 'critical juncture in the destiny of Afghanistan'. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan also stated that after Afghanistan, it is Pakistan that has been a victim of the decades-old war, and blamed India for 'politicising' the multilateral platform.

A day after that, Pakistan took a U-turn, probably to be accepted by the international community, and asserted that it will not recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan as of yet.

Pakistan and Taliban ties

Pakistan has long-standing ties with the Talibans. The country's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), played a huge role in the creation of the group during the Afghan civil war in the 1990s, following the Soviet withdrawal. Since then, the ISI has been the militant group’s has been sneakily or vocally been the military group's support, and reportedly been providing it with financial resources, training, weapons, logistical support, and that has been crucial to the Taliban’s ability to wage an effective insurgency against the Afghan state.