Top 10 Headlines: Anil Deshmukh's Custody Extended; Farm Laws Repeal Bill Passed & More

COVID Booster Dose Policy Likely In 2 Weeks; Centre Plans To Immunise 44 Cr Children

In a significant development, Dr. N K Arora, India's COVID-19 Task Force Chairman informed that a comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine will be made public in the next two weeks. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr. N K Arora stated that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India was working on a policy for a COVID booster dose, and the same would be released by December.

Anil Deshmukh's Custody Extended For 14 Days In Money Laundering Case, To Stay In Jail

In a breaking development, the judicial custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was extended for another 14 days in connection with the 100 crores extortion racket case on Monday. Republic Media Network has learned that the NCP leader would continue to stay at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail during this period. So far, no application for bail has been announced by Deshmukh's counsel.

'Omicron' Scare: DDMA Decides To Conduct RT-PCR Test For All Passengers From 'high-risk' Countries

RT-PCR testing for all people arriving from 'high-risk' countries, genome sequencing of the positive cases and mandatory isolation according to the Centre's guidelines are among the decisions taken by the DDMA on Monday amid concerns over the coronavirus variant 'Omicron' detected in some nations. At the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, the chief secretary of Delhi was told to ensure continued contact and coordination between the Civil Aviation Ministry and other departments and ministries concerned to ensure concurrent evaluation and speedy decisions, officials said.

Rakesh Tikait Says 'nature Of Protests Will Change' As LS, RS Pass Farm Laws Repeal Bill

Moments after the Lok Sabha cleared a bill to repeal three farm laws on Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait asserted that the farmers' protest will continue until the Centre meets all their demands. The BKU leader, however, indicated that their nature of protests may change and said that they will reveal their next course of action after December 4.

Winter Session 2021: Rajya Sabha Passes Farm Laws Repeal Bill Amid Ruckus By Opposition

In a massive development, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on Monday, amid ruckus by Opposition. The Winter Session of Parliament began today, November 29, with the Centre tabling the bill. The bill tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was passed in the Rajya Sabha amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition.

Navjot Sidhu Slams Kejriwal Over Punjab Poll Promises, Cites AAP's 'failed Guarantees'

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed AAP for making poll promises concerning women empowerment, jobs, and teachers in Punjab.

Farm Laws: 32 Kisan Unions Hold Meeting At Singhu; Likely To End Protests At Delhi Borders

In a massive development amid the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, the Republic Media Network has learned that the agitating farmers will likely end their protests. This comes after the Centre passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in both houses of the Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. According to sources, around 32 Punjab Kisan Unions are holding a meeting to discuss their strategy to lift the agitation from Delhi's borders.

Bitcoin Not To Be Recognised As Currency: Centre's Big Announcement Ahead Of Crypto Bill

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear that it has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as an official currency. Raising a specific question in this regard, Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and Congress MP DK Suresh mentioned that Bitcoin transactions are silently booming in India in the last few years. However, Sitharaman clarified that the Union government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

From Rivals To Friends, Sergio Ramos Backs Lionel Messi To Win Ballon D'Or 2021

Paris Saint-Germain did the unthinkable this summer transfer window when they united two of the fiercest rivals in the form of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. Both the players had come up against each other on numerous occasions in hard-fought and aggressive El Clasicos, however, for the first time ever they stood shoulder to shoulder in the same team for PSG on Sunday. PSG managed to win the match after three assists from Messi and a strong defensive showing from Ramos.

Pakistan Model Poses For Ad In Front Of Kartarpur Gurudwara; Akali Dal Demands Her Arrest

In a controversial twist, a Pakistani model was spotted on Monday, posing for an advertisement for a women's clothing brand at Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Taking affront to it, SAD spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa termed it a desecration to Sikhism. Citing the arrest of an actor-singer duo for shooting a dance video in a Lahore mosque, Sirsa demanded a similar treatment. He said such an action would prove Pakistan's example as treating all religions at par, otherwise, the talks were hollow.

