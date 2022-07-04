Top 10 Headlines: Eknath Shinde-govt Wins Vote Of Confidence; SC On Agnipath Pleas & More

Eknath Shinde-led govt wins Vote Of Confidence with 164-99 margin; big setback for Uddhav

In a massive setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra won the vote of confidence on Monday. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government.

After trust vote, Fadnavis opens up on decision to become Dy CM; lauds Shinde's rise

After hitting the majority mark, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lauded Eknath Shinde as a 'hardcore' Shiv Sainik of late Balasaheb Thackeray and recalled his political journey from an ordinary party worker to the Chief Minister of the state. Thanking all MLAs who had reposed their faith in the new government, Fadnavis stated that respecting the people's mandate, BJP in 2019 had promised to bring an alternate government after the fall of the MVA alliance.

PM Modi unveils statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on the latter’s 125th birth anniversary.

The 15-tonne statue was carved out at a cost of Rs 3 crore and installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

SC to hear pleas challenging Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme next week

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear pleas challenging the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment to military services, next week.

A vacation bench of SC Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari on Monday said that when the apex court reopens after the summer vacation, applications challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme will be listed before an appropriate bench the next week.

Ukraine FM Kuleba says Emmanuel Macron convinced Olaf Scholz to back Kyiv's EU candidacy

Amid the ongoing ruthless war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba asserted that it was French President Emmanuel Macron who convinced German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to support Ukraine's European Union (EU) candidacy. Notably, on June 23, the 27-member bloc granted candidate status to Ukraine for EU membership.

US denounces Copenhagen Mall Shooting; Blinken expresses grief over loss of lives

Hours after a gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital resulting in the killing of three people, the United States has termed the attack a "coward" attempt to terrorise the peaceful country. While taking to the microblogging site on Monday, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of today’s cowardly attack in Copenhagen." The remarks from the US came in response to a recent mass shooting at Field’s-- one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital-- on Sunday afternoon.

'KCR Desperate & Disturbed': BJP slams Telangana CM for not receiving PM Modi in Hyderabad

The BJP on Monday took potshots at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asking why is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is insecure of the saffron party. Referring to the KCR's no-show at the airport on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said that Telangana CM is a 'disturbed' and 'desperate' man. He further stated that the BJP has received a great response and the party is now focusing on strengthening its roots in the southern parts of India.

DMK Min threatens to revive 'separate Tamil Nadu' demand; seeks more autonomy from Centre

On Sunday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja warned the Centre to not force the party to toe the line of Periyar and revive old ideologies and demands, most notably the 'Separate Tamil Nadu' campaign from 50 years ago. While addressing an event in Namakkal, the leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to grant its 'autonomy' and alleged that it enjoyed greater powers leaving the State to the mercy of the Central government.

Horrific gun violence scars July 4 weekend in US' Chicago; 7 killed, 37 injured: Reports

At least 37 people were injured and nearly 7 people lost their lives in a string of shooting events over the July 4 holiday weekend in Illinois city, Chicago, according to local media reports. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday morning (local time) in Chicago, Illinois, making it the latest in the recent spate of heinous killings that are occurring in the United States.

AAP dissolves its J&K unit ahead of possible Assembly polls; to focus on 'expansion'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, disbanded its entire Jammu and Kashmir unit. The development came in the wake of possible Assembly elections in the union territory. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision.

