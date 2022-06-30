Top 10 Headlines: Eknath Shinde To Be New Maha CM; MNS Welcomes New CM & More

Eknath Shinde To Be The New Chief Minister Of Maharashtra: Fadnavis Throws HUGE Surprise

In a joint press briefing on Thursday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Chief Minister of Maharasthra. Having met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and staking a claim on the Maharashtra government, Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde addressed a joint media briefing on Thursday.

Read more here

Devendra Fadnavis WILL NOT Join Next Maharashtra Govt Led By Eknath Shinde

In a surprising turn of events in Maharashtra politics, Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde addressed a joint media briefing on Thursday where Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister with the BJP's support and that he, i.e. Fadnavis, will not join the next Maharashtra government. Shinde's swearing-in as Chief Minister will take place at 7:30 pm.

Read more here

Sharad Pawar Chairs Key Meeting; Rohit Pawar Says NCP Chief 'miffed' Over Sena Rebellion

After the collapse of the MVA government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held a key meeting with his MLAs on Thursday. Speaking to Republic TV, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar stated that be it the MLAs or the citizens, no one was happy with the way things had transpired over the last few days which led to the fall of the government. However, he assured that the NCP would continue to serve in the Opposition and present the views of the common people in Vidhan Sabha.

Read more here

Congress Holds Meeting Amid Anger Over Renaming Aurangabad; Rift In MVA Persists: Sources

The infighting in MVA shows no signs of abating even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government collapsed on Wednesday with dissent brewing in Congress. As per sources, there is anger in the Sonia Gandhi-led party over the MVA government's final decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively. Thus, Congress has called a meeting of all its MLAs at the Legislative Assembly at 9.30 am on Thursday, sources revealed. In this meeting, Muslim MLAs and leaders of the party will register their protest against the renaming spree.

Read more here

Raj Thackeray Takes Swipe At Cousin Uddhav: 'When Anyone Misunderstands Good Fortune...'

Breaking his silence on Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a swipe at his cousin on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the MNS supremo opined, "When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline". A day earlier, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Raj Thackeray seeking his support. Moreover, sources revealed that the latter assured the lone MNS MLA will vote for BJP in the floor test.

Read more here

Rakesh Tikait Calls Udaipur Beheading A 'small Matter', Defends Pakistan Link

Former BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait on Thursday trivialized the Udaipur beheading shocker, terming it a 'small' matter. Speaking to reporters, Tikait also questioned why such incidents were only taking place in Opposition-ruled states and remarked that even if something 'small' happens, BJP rushes to claim Pakistan's hand.

Read more here

Why Omar Abdullah Calls Eknath Shinde Being Maharashtra CM 'Very Bad News For Uddhav'

In a massive twist witnessed in Maharashtra politics on Thursday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister with the BJP's support. In one of the first reactions to the political development, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that Eknath Shinde becoming the new CM is very bad news for Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

Read more here

New Parliament Building's Interior To Capture India's Vastness In Pictures, Arts, Installations

A signature statue at the entrance, a constitutional gallery showcasing India's journey as a democracy and art works depicting the country's diverse culture and traditions will embellish the interiors of the new parliament building. The Union Culture Ministry has formed three committees for planning the decor of the interiors of the new building which will include art installations, paintings, wall art and inscriptions depicting the unending range of Indian society.

Read more here

Maharashtra's Next CM Eknath Shinde Thanks Fadnavis & BJP; Commits To Balasaheb's Hindutva

Eknath Shinde, who will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Maharastra at 7.30 PM, said that the decision of rebelling was taken to proceed on the path of Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and for the development work in the state.

Read more here

'Hindutva Is Back': MNS Welcomes Eknath Shinde As Next Chief Minister Of Maharashtra

After BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced that Shiv Sena rebel minister Eknath Shinde is going to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray led-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday welcomed the move, stating that real 'Hindutva' is back in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, "It is a true saying that for the first time, a real Shiv Sena is the CM of Maharashtra. It is not the question of who is coming to power but the ideology of Hindutva. Raj Saheb had been pushing the issue of Marathi and Hindutva for a long time. Hindutva is now back in Maharashtra. Raj Saheb is likely to address the media in the coming 2-3 days."

Read more here