Top 10 Headlines: FIR Lodged In Ludhiana Blast; PM Modi Holds COVID Review Meet & More

DRDO successfully conducts flight-test of High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ‘Abhyas’

In a major boost to India's defence prowess, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully conducted the flight test of Indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas from the Integrated Test Range of the Odisha coast.

Read full story

As Omicron cases in India breach 300-mark, PM Modi chairs COVID review meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the COVID situation on Thursday. The meeting had in attendance top health officials from the Centre and the state to brief the PM as Omicron's tally breaches the 300-mark in India. Data published by the Union health ministry showed Maharashtra with 65 cases of the new Omicron variant -- the maximum across states. Delhi is second on the list with 64 reported cases. As many as 24 cases have been reported in Telangana, 21 in Rajasthan and 19 in Karnataka.

Read full story

Omicron: Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up vaccination, enforce containment measures

With India experiencing a massive spurt in the Omicron cases, senior officials have been aletred to enforce strict actions to prevent the spread of the ‘highly transmissible’ B.1.1.529 variant. The Centre on Thursday advised the governments of the States and UTs to enforce stringent measures to control the rise in COVID-19 cases. A slew of measures has been announced by the Union government for state administrations to follow.

Read full story

Ludhiana court blast: Punjab police lodges FIR; CM announces free treatment for injured

Following a blast that rocked Ludhiana's District Court Complex on Thursday, killing two persons and injuring 6 others, police registered an FIR against unidentified people. In the FIR, Sections 302, 307, 124A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Explosive Substance Act have been invoked.

Read full story

Sidhu links Ludhiana blast to polls, claims 'innocent lives laid down to polarize votes'

In the aftermath of the massive explosion at the Ludhiana court, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday claimed that 'innocent lives' were being laid down to 'polarize votes' ahead of elections. Hitting out at the 'dirty politics', the cricketer-turned-politician claimed that a series of incidents were occurring ahead of elections in a bid to 'divide' the people of Punjab.

Read full story

Ludhiana court blast: Akali Dal accuses Congress of 'not taking law and order seriously'

On blast in Ludhiana District Court Complex, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday held a press briefing in which it tore into the ruling Congress government. Speaking at the briefing chief Sukhbir Badal said that a blast of this intensity had never been witnessed before in Punjab. He added that suddenly the state has been witnessing 'blasts, drugs coming in, sacrilege incidents' being reported.

Read full story

Karnataka Assembly passes Anti-conversion Bill amid massive ruckus by Opposition

In a huge development, the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 with a voice vote amid much furore and objection from the Opposition. Karnataka has now become the fourth BJP-ruled state after Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to pass a law against ‘forced religious conversions’ to allegedly tackle 'Love Jihad'. UP's law does not mention 'love Jihad' or defines the term, it makes the forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty.

Read full story

Karnataka's anti-conversion bill a 'brainchild of RSS': Congress' Siddaramaiah

Hours after the Anti-conversion bill was passed in the Karnataka Assembly, former state chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah called it a brainchild of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that RSS followers had written a petition to the law commission in 2009 to draft an anti-conversion bill when BS Yediyurappa was the chief minister. However, he said that the Congress government had rejected the draft bill. "Now, BJP has given life to it," he stated.

Read full story

Priyanka Vadra faces heat of BJP; 'since when have you started worrying about Lord Ram?'

Taking a dig at Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday asked 'since when has the party started worrying about Lord Ram?' The question is posed by BJP leader Lallu Singh after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the money of the Ram Mandir has been misused. The war of words between BJP and Congress leaders comes a day after the Ram Mandir land scam expose.

Read full story

ICCR demands Aviation Min Scindia to make playing Indian music on Indian flights mandatory

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to make it mandatory for every Indian flights to play Indian music in order to promote Indian music.

Read full story