Sidhu Links Ludhiana Blast To Polls, Claims 'innocent Lives Laid Down To Polarize Votes'

In the aftermath of the massive explosion at the Ludhiana court, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday claimed that 'innocent lives' were being laid down to 'polarize votes' ahead of elections. Hitting out at the 'dirty politics', the cricketer-turned-politician claimed that a series of incidents were occurring ahead of elections in a bid to 'divide' the people of Punjab.

"For a political agenda, an atmosphere of fear is being created. This is a reflection of negative politics. For the polarization of votes, innocent lives are being laid down. I have one question, for almost 5 years, everything was perfectly fine in Punjab, a similar situation was witnessed in Bengal. When 1-2 months for elections are left, a series of events are occurring. What is this fight? When innocents are being killed, just to save the King?" Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned.

"I condemn this, we the people of Punjab will not let India be divided. This is Akhand Bharat and Akhand Punjab. You can not target a community, to sway votes. Punjab has won over every such attempt in the past. This is dirty politics. I am deeply pained today, our universal brotherhood has been targetted. Punjab knew then, and knows now. We will give a befitting reply to those who divide us," he added.

Ludhiana court blast

In a shocking incident, an explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing at least one and injuring five others. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

Speaking to the media from the site, CP GPS Bullar said, "We have sent everyone to the hospital. The area has been sealed. We have called for a forensic team from Chandigarh. Will brief after the investigation is done."

Meanwhile, Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has discussed the possible role of Pakistan in the attack saying, "Why would Pakistan want Punjab to be stable? All our wars have maximum infliction near our border. We are not ruling out anything. External forces would never want that, because if Punjab is stable, India is stable."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken cognizance of the Ludhiana court blast and has given a 72 hours deadline to find the culprits.

Image: PTI