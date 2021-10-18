Top 10 Headlines: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Life Imprisonment; 3 Dead In U'khand Rains & More

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh & 4 Others Get Life Imprisonment In 2002 Manager's Death Case

Rape-convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others have been awarded life imprisonment sentence by a Special CBI court on Monday, following their October 8 conviction in the 2002 Dera Sirsa Manager's murder case. In the Ranjit Singh murder case, the Special CBI court in Panchkula awarded life imprisonment to all the accused, including Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was in 2017 convicted for rape and then jailed, and four others. A fine of Rs 31 Lakhs has been levied on Ram Rahim and Rs 50,000 on the remaining accused.

WHO's Technical Group To Meet On Oct 26 To Consider Emergency Use Listing Of Covaxin

The World Health Organisation's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin, a vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech protecting against COVID-19, the global health agency's chief scientist said on Sunday.

J&K Killings: Nitish Kumar Opines 'migrants Deliberately Targeted'; Confident Of Action

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemned the targeted killings in J&K in which a number of people hailing from his state were killed. He revealed that he had spoken to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and expressed concern over the terror attacks aimed at migrants. Maintaining that every citizen is free to migrate anywhere in India, he called upon the local authorities to take requisite steps such as ensuring adequate security for migrant workers.

BJP Condemns Pakistan-backed Terrorism In J&K, Decries Farooq's 'talk To Pak' Suggestion

Condemning Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Legislator and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Rana said that people of the valley will not accept it. Further speaking on the targeted civilian killing, the BJP leader said that the 'non-local' Kashmiris belong to this country and everyone has to stand up in their support. The J&K leader also reacted to National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah's suggestion of holding talks with Pakistan and asserted, 'talks and terror don't go hand in hand'.

Three Dead As Incessant Rains Lash Uttarakhand; Chardham Yatra Halted Temporarily

Three labourers from Nepal died and two were injured with incessant rains lashing Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day on Monday as the authorities advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves. The labourers were staying in a tent at Samkhal near Lansdowne in Pauri district when rubble flowing down from a field above due to the rains buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.

Kerala Floods: VP Naidu Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives; Assures Centre's Assistance

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his condolences for the deaths caused by floods in Kerala on Monday, saying that the state and central governments are doing all possible to provide relief and assistance to the affected people. VP Naidu wrote on Twitter, "Deeply distressed by the loss of lives due to floods in Kerala. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the safety of those affected by floods.I am sure, the State & Central governments are doing their best to provide relief & succour to the affected people."

Terror Outfit ISKP Warns Of More Attacks In Kashmir Amid Targeted Civilian Killings

Amid a slew of civilian killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, a warning has been issued by the terror outfit - Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP) - that more such attacks could be witnessed in the Valley. Republic Media Network on Monday accessed a magazine by terror outfit ISKP, which claimed that killings of innocent minorities could continue in Jammu and Kashmir, despite anti-terror operations being launched by the security forces.

'Congress Leaders Requested Rahul Gandhi To Become Party President': Mallikarjun Kharge

After a much anticipated Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that took place on Saturday, uncertainty still looms over a full-time Congress president. However, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has bagged support from many leaders in the grand old party. Revealing details of the CWC meeting, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge said informed that all people agreed and requested Gandhi to immediately become president of the Congress party.

French COVID Vaccine Candidate Valneva Reports Better Efficacy Than AstraZeneca

A month after the United Kingdom terminated the contract with French Biotech company Valneva, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate has reported positive Phase 3 trials with more efficacy and fewer side effects. On Monday, VLA2001 successfully met both co-primary endpoints with superior neutralising antibody titer level compared to a dose of AstraZeneca, Valneva said in a statement. Trial chief and Professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, Adam Finn noted the Phase 3 trials as "both impressive and extremely encouraging."

China Denies Testing Nuclear-capable Missile, Claims It Tested 'hypersonic Vehicle'

After reports surfaced that China had recently tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, Beijing clarified saying it had tested a hypersonic vehicle, not a nuclear-capable missile, reported news agency PTI. On Sunday, October 17, a report by The Financial Times stated that China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before rushing towards its target, exhibiting an advanced space capacity that took US intelligence off guard. The Chinese military launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that went through low-orbit space before drifting down towards its target, reported the British daily citing five people familiar with the test.

