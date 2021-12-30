Top 10 Headlines: Mumbai On High Alert; Kalicharan Maharaj Charged With Sedition & More

EC to take HC appeal into account before announcing UP polls; rallies to continue for now

The Election Commission will take into consideration the Allahabad High Court's order before announcing the dates for the UP polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra stated on Thursday. He was responding to a question after the completion of the EC's visit to the state to review the poll preparedness. In an order dated December 23, the HC had requested the EC to stop all rallies and delay the UP polls for a couple of months owing to the COVID-19 crisis. While refraining from commenting on whether the election will be delayed, he revealed that all parties wanted the polls to take place on time.

Read more here

Sourav Ganguly stable, maintaining oxygen saturation: Hospital's Day 3 health update

Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital of Kolkata has issued a health update on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the third consecutive day after the former Indian skipper tested positive for COVID-19 on December 27. The hospital has been issuing daily updates regarding the 49-year old's health ever since the disease was diagnosed. As per the latest update, Ganguly remains hemodynamically stable and is maintaining healthy oxygen saturation levels.

Read more here

Mumbai on high alert: Security tightened amid threat alert input ahead of New Year

Ahead of New Year, Mumbai has been put on high alert with Central agencies giving inputs of a possible security threat to the financial capital. Holidays or weekly off of the Mumbai police personnel have been cancelled, and heavy deployment has been ordered across the financial capital on New Year's eve, say sources.

Kalicharan Maharaj charged with sedition over derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Hindu religious saint Kalicharan Maharaj has been charged with sedition after being arrested on Thursday morning for passing derogatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi. The charges were pressed on him by the Chhattisgarh Police after proper investigations and he has been booked under sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B).

Read more here

Pakistan YouTube channels face global ban for spreading anti-India propaganda online

In a strong message to anti-India forces, at least 20 Pakistan-based YouTube channels promoting false narratives about the country were banned from all international broadcasts, at the request of the Indian government. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), helmed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur had issued two separate orders on Monday, directing the internet service providers to block 20 news channels/portals on YouTube spreading fake news on the internet.

Read more here

Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19; says she's bedridden as the virus hit her 'hard'

With COVID-19 cases spiking exponentially across the country, Nora Fatehi is the recent one to contract the virus. Nora took to her social media handle to issue a statement confirming her diagnosis, noting that COVID hit her 'real hard'. She mentioned that she has been bedridden for a few days, and is now under the doctor's supervision. She further urged everyone to take all safety precautions, as the virus is spreading fast and can affect everyone differently.

Read more here

IAF chopper crash: Tri-services inquiry report likely to be submitted to Govt on Dec 31

The report of the tri-services inquiry team, set up to probe the ill-fated IAF chopper crash which led to the demise of India's senior-most military officer CDS General Bipin Rawat, and 13 others will be presented to the government on December 31, sources have revealed. The detailed report has been prepared by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh and includes two Brigadier-rank officers from the Army and Navy. It includes a thorough analysis of the data received from the black box. Help from the original equipment manufacturers was also sought for the probe.

Read more here

IND vs SA: Fans hail India's historic win; says 'another fortress is conquered'

Team India recorded an emphatic 113 run victory against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion to kickstart the three-match series on a winning note. This was India's first win at the venue and the fourth overseas ground where they have registered a victory in this calendar year.

Read more here

Piyush Jain Tax Evasion Case: DGGI Rejects Kanpur Businessman's Tax Settlement Claim

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Thursday rejected Kanpur based businessman Piyush Jain's lawyer's claims that said tax penalty has been settled. "These reports are purely speculative," DGGI said in a statement citing reports of Rs 52 crore tax dues deposition. Piyush Jain's lawyer Sudhir Malviya has also said that preparation for his client's bail application has been initiated and will be moved in court when it opens on January 1.

Read more here

Naga Organisations Denounce Centre's Move To Extend AFSPA For 6 More Months In Nagaland

After the Ministry of Home Affairs extended Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for a period of 6 more months, several Naga organisations denounced the Centre's decision, saying it is "unacceptable" and made with the intention to "suppress Nagas for generations to come."

Read more here