Top 10 Headlines: PM Mocks Akhilesh For Taking Saryu Project Credit, Punjab Polls & More

'A Loss To Every Patriot': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Army Personnel Killed In Coonoor Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, on Saturday, that the demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor was "a loss to every patriot". He added that the late General Rawat was working hard to make the country's forces self-reliant.

Congress Jolted Yet Again As Ex-spokesman Prince Khullar Joins Amarinder Singh's Party

In another blow for Congress, its former spokesperson Prince Khullar joined Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress ahead of the Punjab election due early next year. An active member of the Sonia Gandhi-led party, he had held several posts including the general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress, the secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, member of the State Health Mission and the chairman of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (Social Welfare and Education Cell). In July 2020, Khullar was appointed as the senior vice-chairperson of the Punjab Youth Development Board.

IGP Kashmir Visits Bandipora Attack Site; Says Single Pakistani Terrorist Carried Out Act

The Jammu and Kashmir security officials have swung into action after two policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack in Bandipora. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and GOC Kilo Force Major General Sanjiv Singh Salaria visited the attack site in Bandipora and inspected the scene. Later, a joint press conference was also addressed where J&K IGP revealed that the attack was carried out by a single Pakistan-based terrorist.

Farooq Abdullah Laments Kashmiri Pandits' Exodus; Indirectly Targets Late Guv Jagmohan

Addressing the Kashmiri pandits in NC's Jammu headquarters, NC Supremo Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, claimed that the community was yet awaiting their return to Kashmir as those who promised it had failed to deliver. Lamenting at their suffering, Abdullah blamed ex-J&K Governor Jagmohan for the 1990 Kashmiri Pandits' exodus - without naming him. He also lashed out at the Centre for revoking Article 370 and claimed Farm Bills were revoked due to elections.

CDS Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika's Ashes Immersed In Ganga By Daughters Kritika & Tarini

The ashes of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Dr Madhulika Rawat were immersed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Saturday. The couple was laid to rest with full military honours in Delhi on December 10 and their ashes were taken for immersion by their family earlier today. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other senior dignitaries from the state were present during the immersion in river Ganga.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Yogi Govt Of 'taking Credit' For SP's Work On Saryu Canal Project

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the Saryu Nahar National Project, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government delayed the work of the project by 5 years. Further taking the credit for it, he said that three-fourth of its work was completed during the SP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Kerala Govt Allows Resumption Of Traditional Route Via Neelimala

Following a notable decline in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government announced to have lifted more curbs and allow relaxations pertaining to the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The decision came to the fore after a meeting was held between the Chief Minister and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan. The competent authorities have ordered the resumption of the traditional route.

PM Modi Mocks Akhilesh Yadav For Taking Credit For Saryu Project; Hails Double Engine Govt

Inaugurating the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur on Saturday, PM Modi took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav for taking credit for the completion of this project. Built with a cost of over Rs.9800 crore out of which over Rs 4600 cr was provisioned in the last 4 years, it involves interlinking of 5 rivers- Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources.

Amid Omicron Scare, Centre Directs States & UTs To Closely Monitor 27 Districts

Considering a rise in COVID-19 cases in India, the Centre has directed the states and Union Territories to emphasise upon the district level measures to curb the spread of the virus. This comes as 27 districts across states and UTs have been recording increase in number of COVID-19 cases for the past two weeks. In a letter addressed to chief secretaries and administrators of the states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the officials to stress upon the strategic containment rules in identified areas.

Omar Abdullah Says Article 370 Taken Away From Jammu & Kashmir Forcibly: 'Will Bring It Back'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday vowed to bring back Article 370 which he claimed was forcibly taken away from the valley region. Addressing a crowd, the National Conference leader said he along with others will fight to gain the trust of the people, and then together knock the door of justice for the lost identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

