Inaugurating the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur on Saturday, PM Modi took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav for taking credit for the completion of this project. Built with a cost of over Rs.9800 crore out of which over Rs 4600 cr was provisioned in the last 4 years, it involves interlinking of 5 rivers- Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources.

Moreover, it shall provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages in 9 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Coming down heavily on the previous governments, PM Modi remarked, "I am pained at the misuse and insult of the country's time and resources. Because it is government money, how do I care? This thought process has become the biggest obstacle in the country's development. This thought process halted the Saryu Nahar project. Nearly 50 years ago, work had started on this project. Its work is getting over after 50 years. People of Balrampur and the country must know, the cost of this project was less than Rs.100 crore when its work started. Today, it has been completed after spending nearly Rs.10,000 crore."

Taking an indirect swipe at the SP chief, the PM added, "When I left from Delhi today, I waiting from the morning for someone to come and say that Modi Ji, we had cut the ribbon for this project. We had started this scheme. It is the habit of some people to say such things. Perhaps he might have cut the ribbon of this project in his childhood. The priority of some people is to cut ribbons. Our priority is to complete the project on time". Taking to Twitter earlier, Yadav had claimed that three-fourth of the project work had been completed during his tenure as the CM.

Moreover, PM Modi highlighted, "If water had reached my farmers in the last 25-30 years, he would have generated gold. He would have filled the country's coffers. He would have ensured the best education for his children. Because of the decades-long delay, farmers have incurred a loss of billions and trillions". Citing the various projects whose foundation stone has been laid or have been inaugurated, he pitched the benefit of having a double engine government with BJP in power at the Centre and in UP. This assumes significance ahead of the UP election due early next year.

UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on November 23, sources told Republic TV that RLD is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls. Meanwhile, Yadav met they met AAP's UP in-charge, Sanjay Singh, for about an hour in Lucknow a day later where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP election.