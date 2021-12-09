Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Pays Tribute To CDS Rawat, Govt Extends Int'l Flight Suspension

PM Modi Lays A Wreath, Pays Tribute To CDS Gen Bipin Rawat & 12 Others At Palam Airbase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid a wreath and paid his tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madulika Rawat, and 11 other people killed in a fatal IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Thereafter, PM Modi, at the Palam Airbase, condoled the bereaved families of the bravehearts individually, including that of General Bipin Rawat who is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law.

Read more here

Coward China Uses Mouthpiece To Craft Shameful Propaganda After Gen Rawat's Tragic Death

China stooped to an all-time low on Thursday as it attempted to play filthy politics on the unfortunate and tragic demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Hiding behind its stooge Global Times' story, China made a very shameful and propagandist comment claiming that the death of General Bipin Rawat in the Indian Air Force chopper crash 'exposed the lack of discipline and combat preparedness' of India.

Read more here

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Official Wedding Photos Out! Couple Seeks 'love & Blessings'

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handle to share the pictures of their grand wedding. The duo officially tied the knot on December 9 after a three-day-long wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan. Take a look at the official wedding pictures of the couple.

Read more here

Omicron Threat: India Extends Suspension Of Scheduled International Flights Till Jan 31

Amid mounting concerns stemming from the Omicron COVID variant in the country, India has suspended scheduled international passenger flights till 31 January 2021, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed. "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours of January 31, 2022," the aviation regulator informed in a circular issued on Thursday.

Read more here

Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan To Send Top Army Officials At CDS General Bipin Rawat's Cremation

India’s first Chief of Defence of Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat’s cremation on Friday will be attended by top army officials of neighbouring countries. Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan will send their senior military officials to pay respect to Gen Rawat. It is said that Sri Lanka will send Chief of Defence Staff & Commander of the Army, Gen Shavendra Silva.

Read more here

IAF Chopper Crash: All About Late Brigadier LS Lidder Who Was Set To Become Major Gen

Among the armed personnel who lost their lives in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near the Upper Coonoor region in Tamil Nadu, was Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder. He was a decorated soldier who worked extensively on tri-services reforms as the defence assistant to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

Read more here

Joe Biden Mentions Mahatma Gandhi In Democracy Summit Speech While Referring To John Lewis

During his opening remarks at the Summit for Democracy on December 9, US President Joe Biden cited Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela while referring to the efforts of civil rights activist Congressman John Lewis. Congressman John Lewis, he continued, was a global champion of democracy and civil rights activist who drew inspiration from other great leaders such as Gandhi and Mandela, ANI reported. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Biden's Democracy Summit was held via video conference. The White House describes it as US leadership in an existential conflict between democracies and powerful autocracies or dictatorships.

Read more here

Govt Set To Start Process To Appoint Next CDS Soon; Gen Naravane Frontrunner

The government is set to begin the process soon to appoint the next Chief of Defence Staff with Army Chief Gen MM Naravane emerging as the front-runner for the top post that fell vacant following the demise of Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. The move by the government comes even as a number of retired military commanders said it will be prudent to appoint Gen Naravane as he is retiring as the Chief of Army Staff in five months.

Read more here

Ex-India Players Dissect BCCI's Decision To Replace Virat Kohli With Rohit As ODI Skipper

Former Indian cricketers like Nikhil Chopra, Aakash Chopra, Atul Wassan, Saba Karim, and Kirti Azad have expressed their views on Rohit Sharma being appointed as the ODI skipper of the Indian team, and Kohli getting sacked from his role. The All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to replace Kohli with Rohit as the ODI skipper, alongside the responsibility in the T20 format going forward in the future. Kohli led India in a total of 95 ODI matches and had a winning percentage of more than 70% as the Indian skipper in the ODI format.

Read more here

Captain Amarinder Singh Congratulates Farmers Over 'triumphant' End To Year-long Agitation

After Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, announced that they would be heading back home, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday congratulated the farmers over the triumphant culmination of their year-long agitation against the Centre's three contentious agrarian laws. Amarinder Singh said that it would pave the way for a 'more constructive political environment' for the progress of the farming community.

Read more here