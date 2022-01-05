Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Security Breach In Punjab; Starlink India Head Resigns & More

WATCH: First Video Of PM Modi’s Security Breach Accessed, Convoy Forced To Take U-turn

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally after his security was compromised on his arrival in Punjab, Republic Media Network has now accessed an exclusive video of PM Modi's security breach incident, where people are clearly seen near the Prime Minister's fleet and how the PM was forced to take a U-turn.

Punjab Govt Admits Lapse In PM Modi's Security; Dy CM Concedes Absence Of Alternate Route

The Punjab Government on Wednesday admitted the major lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that an 'alternative route' for him was supposed to be designated for his smooth passage but was not put in place. Speaking to Republic TV, Punjab's Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that everyone was aware that the PM was supposed to be going via road and a security meeting was also organized between the SPG, Punjab Police, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. However, he admitted that no contingency plan was put in place by the Punjab Government, as was supposed to be the protocol.

‘PM Modi’s Security Breach Single Biggest Lapse For Any Indian PM': Govt Sources

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in Punjab, Government of India sources has reacted to the same, slamming the Punjab police as they were the ones who were aware of the Prime Minister's route, and called it the 'single biggest lapse in security of any Indian PM in recent years.'

Amarinder Demands Punjab CM's Resignation Over PM Modi's Security Breach '10 Km From Pak'

Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called the major lapse witnessed in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "unfortunate". Adding that it was a failure on the part of the State government, Captain said that the incumbent Chief Minister Channi and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa should be immediately sacked and the government should be dismissed.

Elon Musk-owned Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Quits; 'no Time For Endless Meetings'

Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink's India head Sanjay Bhargava has resigned from his post citing personal reasons. In a LinkedIn post, Bhargava announced his decision and revealed that his last day of service was 31 December 2021. It is worth mentioning, that the IIT Bombay alumna had just joined Starlink in October last year and was already in Starlink founder Elon Musk's good books.

‘Gen Rawat’s Chopper Hit Cliff Flying Out Of Thick Cloud’: Republic Accesses Probe Details

In a big development, Republic TV accessed details of the IAF chopper crash inquiry report that was submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and 10 other Armed Forces personnel also lost their lives in the crash that took place on December 8, 2021. As per sources, the Indian Air Force gave a detailed presentation to Defence Minister Singh which lasted for over 45 minutes.

PM Modi's Message On Security Lapse To Bhatinda Officials: 'Thank Your CM, Made Out Alive'

After the major lapse in his security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly told Bhatinda officials to 'thank' Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that he managed to make it back to the airport in one piece. Sources have told ANI that after PM Modi reached the Bhatinda Airport post the shocking disruption of his movement in Punjab's Ferozepur, he told the airport officials in a sarcastic response-- "Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya" (thank your CM, I returned back to the Bhatinda Airport alive).

Bulli Bai Case: Delhi Bar Council Seeks Strict Action As 'act Brings Disrepute To Females'

In the aftermath of the Bulli Bai app bust and after three arrests by Mumbai Police in the case, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has condemned the harassment and degradation of Muslim women through the 'Bulli Bai' app, which used to put them on 'auction' with photographs sourced without permission. The Delhi Bar Association seeks strict action and registration of an FIR in this regard by the Delhi Police as well.

Congress' Surjewala Denies PM Modi's Security Lapse Despite Punjab Govt Conceding

As the Congress government faces heat from all ends for negligence in providing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade with enough security during his visit to the state, reacting to the same, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala advocated, on behalf of the Punjab government, that enough security arrangements were made prior to the Prime Minister's visit.

WHO Reveals New COVID-19 Variant IHU Found In France Hasn’t Become Much Of Threat So Far

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 variant found in France hasn’t become much of a threat since it was first identified in November. The new strain has been dubbed as B.1.640.2. or IHU. Scientists in France have said that the new variant has around 46 mutations and 37 deletions, making it more infectious than the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

