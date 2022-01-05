Amarinder Demands Punjab CM's Resignation Over PM Modi's Security Breach '10 Km From Pak'

Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called the major lapse witnessed in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "unfortunate". Adding that it was a failure on the part of the State government, Captain said that the incumbent Chief Minister Channi and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa should be immediately sacked and the government should be dismissed.

"If 10km from the Pakistan border you cannot secure the Prime Minister of your country and you cancel the event then it is a damn shame," said Captain.

Coming to the government calling the PM's convoy being stopped his "Karma", he added," What Karma? There's no Karma. They can tweet all that they like, they tweet all the time, but it does not really have any meaning." He added, "The fact of the matter is that when a Prime Minister is visiting you have to have all the alternatives kept in place. If he comes by air and it is a case of bad weather, you already have a road convoy on standby waiting to take him. Keeping the roads open is the duty of the state government."

'Instructions were not given'

Underlining that he has served as the Chief Minister for 9.5 years, Captain said," If I give an instruction, it needs to be followed to a T. Now if the instructions were given or not given properly, then it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister and his Home Minister. And my judgment is that the instructions were not given."

Sensing mischief, the former Punjab Chief Minister added that the incumbent government must have thought to benefit from this in the upcoming elections.

Major lapse in security of PM Modi

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement in the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.