Top 10 Headlines: S Jaishankar Addresses UNSC; Afghanistan Crisis Live Updates & More

UNSC: Jaishankar Details India's Approach To Afghan Crisis, Focus On 'Ensuring Security'

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York where he detailed India's approach to the Afghanistan crisis. Addressing the media after the session, S Jaishankar responded to a question on how India will deal with the Taliban saying that the country's focus was to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals from the war-torn nation. He also asserted the historical relationship between Afghans and Indians would continue to remain as it was, and would guide India's approach towards Afghanistan in the coming future.

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Ahmad Massoud Vows Resistance; IMF Blocks Access To Funds

India evacuates its embassy staff and soldiers from Afghanistan as US does a hasty withdrawal after 20 years of war with Taliban. The terror group has ousted the Ghani govt and taken over Kabul.

Pegasus Row: SC Refuses To Stay West Bengal Govt's Judicial Inquiry, Issues Notice

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the West Bengal government's notification forming a judicial commission to inquire into the Pegasus row. On July 26, the Mamata Banerjee-led government appointed a Commission of Inquiry comprising ex-SC judge Madan Lokur and former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya under the Commission of Inquiry Act. It was tasked to investigate the facts and circumstances related to the purported illegal hacking of phones of various police officials, politicians, MLAs, journalists, activists and other judges.

J&K: Terrorists Open Fire At CRPF Personnel In Kulgam, Search Operations Underway

A day after a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam district, terrorists opened fire at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) forces on Wednesday. As per on-ground information brought exclusively by the Republic Media Network, the CRPF jawans were on a routine check operation when they confronted terrorists who started firing in an attempt to flee the spot. No reports of injury or causalities have been received yet. The terrorists, however, managed to escape.

In Fight Against Taliban, Resistance Front Leader Ahmad Massoud Urges West To Supply Arms

With growing pushback against the Taliban's rule, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan leader Ahmad Massoud urged the Western nations to supply arms and ammunition. He is the son of late Afghan politician and military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud who is revered for his heroic fight against the Taliban. Tragically, he was assassinated by suicide bombers on September 9, 2001, two days before the 9/11 terror attack.

Ashraf Ghani Posts First Video Message After Escaping Afghanistan; Defends Decisions

After fleeing Afghanistan, President-in-exile Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday addressed the world on his official Facebook page. Ghani, who is presently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 'humanitarian grounds', fled the country right after surrendering to the Taliban as it breached the capital city-Kabul, in a bid to 'prevent further bloodshed'.

Vaccinated Persons Infected With Delta Variant Less Likely To Have Severe Illness: Study

The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has the potential to infect both the vaccination individuals and those who haven't been inoculated, a new study revealed on Monday. However, it found that the proportion of patients progressing to severe illness and mortality was lower in the vaccinated group. Approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee of ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, this study enrolled 539 out of the 3790 COVID-19 patients who visited triage centres in Chennai between May 3 and 7 when the second wave was at its peak.

Haryana Minister Attends Thailand Webinar, Says Proud To Share State's COVID-19 Strategy

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij discussed the COVID-19 pandemic at a webinar organised by the Government of Thailand, on Wednesday. Vij, after attending a webinar, said that it was a matter of pride that Thailand has asked and learned about the strategies adopted by his government to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vij said that the experiences of the State’s health ministry were shared in order to implement the same in the foreign country.

Punjab Congress Secretary Switches To AAP With 100 Associates Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

Punjab Congress faced a major setback after its senior leader and former state secretary Kulwant Singh Sidhu joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with hundreds of his associates on Wednesday. The major blow to the party came ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Out Of Power In Bihar, RJD Seeks To Expand Base In Jharkhand With Tejashwi's Monthly Visit

Out of power in Bihar for 4 years, RJD is now looking to expand its presence in Jharkhand where it managed to win only a single seat in the 2019 Assembly polls. On Wednesday, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav held a meeting with party leaders from Jharkhand such as Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, Satyanand Bhokta and Sanjay Prasad Yadav in this regard. Speaking to the media later, the former Bihar Deputy CM asserted that he would visit Jharkhand on the third Sunday of every month to review the party's functioning.

