With growing pushback against the Taliban's rule, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan leader Ahmad Massoud urged the Western nations to supply arms and ammunition. He is the son of late Afghan politician and military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud who is revered for his heroic fight against the Taliban. Tragically, he was assassinated by suicide bombers on September 9, 2001, two days before the 9/11 terror attack.

In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post on Wednesday, Massoud stated that he was following in his father's footsteps to take on the terror outfit with other fighters. Along with former Afghanistan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, he is holed up in the Panjshir province which is yet to fall into the hands of the Taliban. He mentioned that the National Resistance Front not only has a lot of ammunition but also a considerable number of soldiers who disapproved of the surrender of their commanders.

At the same time, he wrote, "But that is not enough. If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will of course face staunch resistance from us. The flag of the National Resistance Front will fly over every position that they attempt to take, as the National United Front flag flew 20 years ago. Yet we know that our military forces and logistics will not be sufficient. They will be rapidly depleted unless our friends in the West can find a way to supply us without delay."

Contending that the US can still be a "great arsenal of democracy", he called upon friends of Afghanistan to intercede for his organization in Washington, New York, London and Paris. Massoud reminded the West that Afghans also support values such as freedom of press and equal rights for women. Predicting that the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan would become the ground zero of "radical Islamic terrorism", he vowed to fight the terror outfit till the very end irrespective of the consequences.

In the Op-Ed, he added, "America and its democratic allies do not just have the fight against terrorism in common with Afghans. We now have a long history made up of shared ideals and struggles. There is still much that you can do to aid the cause of freedom. You are our only remaining hope."

Amrullah Saleh vows resistance

A day earlier, Republic TV exclusively accessed an audio message of Amrullah Saleh who has proclaimed himself as the "caretaker" President of Afghanistan after Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Promising to continue the resistance against the brutal Taliban regime, he requested people to not obey the orders of the terror outfit. Republic TV has learnt that the training of the commandos to fight the Taliban has begun in the higher reaches of Panjshir valley. A day earlier, Taliban deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani's younger brother Anas Haqqani called on former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani and other politicians as the impasse over the formation of a new government persists.