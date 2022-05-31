Top 10 Headlines: Teacher Shot Dead In J&K's Kulgam; PM Modi Arrives In Shimla & More

Hindu School Teacher Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam, Area Cordoned Off

In another terror attack, terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. It is learned that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to the injuries. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Read the full story here

PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome In Shimla; Swarms Of Crowd Shower Flower Petals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Tuesday, May 31, to interact with beneficiaries of sixteen welfare schemes and programs in the state. At Shimla, PM Modi will partake in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ and release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Upon arrival at Shimla, people showered flower petals on PM's cavalcade while it was en route to Ridge Maidan where he is scheduled to address the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government.

Read the full story here

Gyanvapi Survey: Videographer Confirms Presence Of Shivling, Debunks 'fountain' Claim

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Ganesh Sharma- the videographer during the Gyanvapi survey asserted that a Shivling was found on the mosque premises. Claiming that the videos of the survey which circulated on social media proved this, he also debunked the Muslim side's contention that a fountain was mistaken to be the Shivling. Meanwhile, the Hindu petitioners' advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain cited circumstantial evidence from the survey to assert that the area was part of the temple complex centuries ago.

Read the full story here

Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 Bodies Recovered From Mustang District; Black Box Also Retrieved

Two days after a twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 passengers crashed in Nepal's Mustang district, the search and rescue team, on Tuesday, May 31, said that all 22 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. The black box has also been retrieved and is being brought to the base station.

Read the full story here

Zelenskyy Discusses Military Aid, Tightening Of Embargoes With French Minister Colonna

Amid the raging war in Ukraine, French diplomat Catherine Colonna met with embattled leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and discussed the assistance to be deployed to the war-ravaged nation. Colonna, who arrived in Ukraine on Sunday, met Zelenskyy in Kyiv on May 30, Monday. During the meeting, both the leaders talked about the prevailing subjects amid the crisis, which included military aid, tightening of embargoes and getting Ukraine closer to EU membership, as per a statement from Zelenskyy. The matter of unblocking Ukrainian ports was given special attention in a bid to avoid a global food crisis.

Read the full story here

Farooq Abdullah Hits Out At Centre Over ED Summons; 'They Will Trouble Us Till Elections'

Days after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday reached the ED office in Srinagar. He was earlier summoned for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Read the full story here

Black Ink, Deadly Attack Can't Suppress Farmers' Voices: Rakesh Tikait

The "black ink and the deadly attack" cannot suppress the voices of farmers and labourers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said after ink was thrown on him in Bengaluru.

Miscreants on Monday threw ink on Tikait during an event organised by a farmers' organisation at Gandhi Bhavan in the Karnataka capital following which three people were arrested.

The organisers and the miscreants then attacked each other with plastic chairs.

Read the full story here

Zelenskyy Lambasts EU Over Delay In Approving Sixth Sanctions Package Against Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 97th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday stated that it has taken too long for European Union (EU) to agree on the new sanctions against Russia, noting that the last such package was announced about two months ago. "On the 44th day of the war, the EU's fifth sanctions package was imposed, 52 days gave passed since then. What happened," Zelenskyy questioned while addressing the EU Emergency Summit in Brussels.

Read the full story here

Russia-Ukraine War: EU Nations Agree To Ban More Than Two-thirds Of Russian Oil Imports

The European Council President Charles Michel announced that the 27 EU members agreed late Monday on a fresh sanctions package that covers more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports into the bloc. The EU Council president, in a tweet, wrote, "Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war."

Read the full story here

Sidhu Moosewala's Final Journey Begins, Cremation At Noon In Ancestral Village In Punjab

The family of the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala took his mortal remains home from the Mansa Civil Hospital this morning for the last rites. The family members left with his final remains towards their house after which he will be cremated in his ancestral village at noon.

The ambulance was guarded heavily and fans gathered outside the residence of the late 28-year-old singer. Sidhu Moosewala's supporters and fans also shouted slogans against the AAP-led Punjab govt outside his residence while 'Sidhu Moosewala Zindabad' slogans could also be heard.

Read the full story here