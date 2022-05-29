Top 10 Headlines: Two Factions Of TMC Clash In Malda, Missing Nepal Aircraft Found & More

Big move by Assam Cabinet, Minority Certificates granted to 6 religious communities

In a major development, the Assam Cabinet on Sunday decided to provide Minority Certificates to people of six religious minority communities. These include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis. The development was confirmed by Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta. "Assam Cabinet has decided to provide Minority Certificates to the people of six religious minority communities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis," Keshab Mahanta said, as per news agency ANI.

West Bengal: Two factions of TMC clash in Malda; houses vandalised, crude bombs hurled

In yet another case of political violence from the state of West Bengal, crude bombs were hurled and houses were vandalised as two factions of the TMC clashed in the Malda district, triggering fear among the people in the area. It is important to note that the state has been a victim of political violence for several years. The BJP had held a protest earlier this month to mark one year of the violence that took place in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls.

New case filed against Navneet, Ravi Rana for taking out 'unauthorized' rally in Amravati

Three new cases have been registered against Independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana for allegedly taking out a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati without prior permission. The case has been registered in Amravati's Rajapeth, City Kotwali, and Gadgenagar police station over the 'unauthorized rally' and the usage of a crane without permission.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti issues list of '1862 mosques built on temples' amid Gyanvapi row

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex contention, a right-wing organisation, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti released a list of 'illegal' mosques on Sunday. The said list features over 1,862 names of mosques which were allegedly built by demolishing temples across India. The most number of mosques named in the list are in Uttar Pradesh (299), followed by Karnataka (191), Tamil Nadu (172), Rajasthan (170), Gujarat (169), Madhya Pradesh (150), Maharashtra (143) Andhra Pradesh (142), West Bengal (101), Bihar (77).

Nepal: Missing Tara Airlines aircraft found at Kowang, status yet to be ascertained

In a massive development, the missing Nepal aircraft carrying 22 passengers has been found at Kowang, Mustang. The status of the Tara Air plane is yet to be ascertained, the Tribhuvan International Airport chief said. According to the information given by locals to the Nepal Army, the plane is said to have crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river, under the landslide of Manapathi Himal.

Centre Withdraws Advisory On Sharing Aadhaar Details; Advises Exercising Normal Prudence

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in its new statement issued on May 29, has withdrawn its recent 'Aadhaar Advisory'. Contrary to the initial notification, which warned citizens against sharing a photocopy of their Aadhaar card, MeitY's new statement advises exercising normal prudence. The Ministry said that over the fears of misinterpretation, the previous advisory is being withdrawn with immediate effect.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out 'military means' to regain lost territories including Crimea

As "indescribably difficult" fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that not all lost territory such as the Crimea will be retaken by military means from Russia’s troops as it implies terrible loss of human lives. Zelenskyy appeared sceptical, as he dismissed that all the land seized by Russia since 2014, which includes Crimea, could be recaptured by Ukraine’s forces.

Cracks in Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind? Prez opposes UCC, secy says 'people can act in free will'

As the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind passed the resolution opposing the proposed adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), cracks have emerged within the organisations with conflicting remarks coming from office bearers of the Muslim body. While the president of the Muslim organisation Mahmood Madani stated no law can force Muslims to stop from adhering to their sacred texts, the Secretary of the same body contradicted and said, the Shariat applies only to Muslims who want to live by the text, and that those who don't want to can follow their personal choice.

Jagdeep Dhankhar fumes on Abhishek Banerjee for attacking judiciary; 'Crossed red line'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee of 'crossing the red line' by criticising the judiciary for ordering CBI investigations on Sunday. Taking a strong note of Banerjee's statement, the Governor called upon the state's chief secretary to urgently initiate appropriate action. Dhankhar also claimed that Constitutional institutions in the state are 'under attack', referring to the 'reprehensible' comment on the Judiciary by the TMC General Secretary.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Raina, Hayden, Smith predict winners of IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. The match is set to begin at 8:00 PM IST and will be hosted at Ahmedabad's freshly-constructed Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahead of the key encounter, a number of former cricketers expressed their thoughts on who they believe would have the upper hand in tonight's do-or-die game. Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, and Graeme Smith are among the former cricketers who have picked their favourites for the summit clash.

