Top 10 Headlines: UK PM Inaugurates JCB Unit In Gujarat; Sidhu Attacks Punjab CM & More

'India-Russia Relationship Historically Very Different Than UK-Russia': PM Boris Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to criticise India and Russia's relationship in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. He said that historically India & Russia have had a very different relationship as compared to what the UK has had with Russia over the last couple of decades. The British PM further said that India has already taken a stand over Ukraine as it has strongly condemned the Bucha genocide and that he would raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of Johnson's visit, his office also confirmed via sources that he would not lecture India on the Russia-Ukraine matter.

Read Full Story Here

Hubballi Communal Violence: Absconding Alleged Kingpin Wasim Pathan Arrested

The absconding accused in the Hubballi violence case who is a religious cleric named Wasim Pathan, and who released a video a short while ago on social media, has now been arrested. So far, there have been 126 arrests made by the Karnataka police after an angry mob pelted stones at the old Hubballi police station late on April 16. As per sources, the arrested cleric was seen near the police station, standing on the top of a car and provoking the gathering outside the chowki. As per the police, the cleric stays around 5 km from the spot of the incident. He was detained by the Hubballi police team in Mumbai and brought to Hubballi. Pathan is likely to be produced before the court later in the day.

Read Full Story Here

Jharkhand: 3 Including Panchayat Poll Candidate Arrested For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

In a shocking incident, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during a nomination filing procession for the Panchayat elections in Jharkhand. Republic TV accessed a viral video from the incident in which Mukhiya candidate Md Shakir Hussian can be seen making his way to the block office gate with a crowd of supporters in Giridih. During the sloganeering in support of Shakir, the crowd begins raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

Read Full Story Here

Boris Johnson Inaugurates New JCB Unit In Gujarat; Waves From Bulldozer's Driving Seat

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on April 21, visited the JCB plant in Halol of Gujarat's Panchmahal district to inaugurate the new unit of JCB along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. While at the plant, Johnson also interacted with the workers at the plant before climbing up a 4X4 bulldozer and waving at the public. The plant marks the sixth functioning unit of JCB in India and has been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 650 crores. JCB is a British company which manufactures bulldozers along with other construction equipment.

Read Full Story Here

Russia: Massive Fire At NII-2 Building Of Russian Ministry Of Defence In Tver; Watch

In a breaking development, the Russian Ministry of Defence building caught fire on Thursday. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, huge plumes of black smoke could be seen emerging from the burning building located in Russia's Tver. The fire was visible on the windows of the second and third floors of the building. Preliminary reports have stated that people have been rescued from the building and have been evacuated from the site. At least 30 people are said to have sought medical aid after the incident.

Read Full Story Here

'Honoured To Host Boris Johnson': Gautam Adani Meets UK PM; Discusses India-UK Ties

Industrialist Gautam Adani met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday during the UK PM's two-day India visit. The one-on-one meeting between Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and the British PM was held at the company's Global Headquarters in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. During the meeting, a range of bilateral matters aimed at strengthening India-UK relationship were discussed.

Read Full Story Here

Navjot Sidhu Attacks Bhagwant Mann, Says 'Punjab CM Has Become A Rubber Doll'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday dubbed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a "rubber doll", alluding to the Opposition charge that the state government is being run by the AAP leadership from Delhi. He claimed that the law and order situation in Punjab has "deteriorated drastically" under the Mann government, with 40 people killed in a month. Sidhu, along with former MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema and Ashwani Sekhri, met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here and raised several issues, including the law and order situation in the state.

Read Full Story Here

Russia Declares Diplomats Of Baltic Countries' Embassies Personae Non-gratae

After various European countries including the Baltic countries expelled Russian ambassadors due to Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine, Moscow retaliated by announcing that all the workers of Baltic embassies, which includes Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be deemed personae non-gratae. As per the reports of Sputnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that it had summoned the ambassadors of Latvia and Estonia, as well as Lithuania's charge d'affaires, and handed them protest notes in response to these nations' unfriendly activities.

Read Full Story Here

CM Mamata Takes Dig At BJP Over Jahangirpuri Riot; 'We Don't Want To Bulldoze, But Unite'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her speech at the inaugural session of the sixth Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, seemingly took a dig at the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Jahangirpuri demolition drive. While addressing leading industrialists like Gautam Adani, Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv Goenka and Sajjan Jindal, among others, CM Banerjee said that her Trinamool Congress-led government does not want to 'bulldoze' as they don't believe in dividing the people, but they want to 'unite the people'.

Read Full Story Here

ED Submits Chargesheet Against Nawab Malik In Money Laundering Case Linked To D-gang

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted the chargesheet in the money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. In the chargesheet of the Goa Compound, Kurla case that runs over a few hundred pages, the ED has named former Maharashtra Minister, and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik. The development comes days after ED attached properties belonging to the Malik family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Read Full Story Here